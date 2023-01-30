Mumbai rocks to first Lollapalooza festival with Imagine Dragons, Jackson Wang and more

Fresh off their sold-out Abu Dhabi show last week, pop rock group Imagine Dragons rocked Mumbai on Saturday night as one of the headliners at the first Lollapalooza festival in Asia.

The Las Vegas foursome were among 20 artists who performed on the first night of the two-day festival, which also included Indian rapper AP Dhillon, American singer Chelsea Cutler and US rock group Greta Van Fleet.

Rock band The Strokes, DJ Diplo and K-pop star Jackson Wang were among the top names on the second night on Sunday at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Photos posted on social media showed Chinese singer Wang being mobbed by fans upon his arrival at the airport. Best known for being a member of K-pop boy band Got7, Wang is currently on his Magic Man world tour, and has played to packed arena shows in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

His scheduled February show in Dubai was cancelled earlier, with organisers citing "logistical issues".

Launched in the early 1990s by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell during the US boom of alternative music, Lollapalooza is one of the world's longest-running music festivals. It was originally conceived as a travelling event that would explore non-mainstream music and culture.

The festival has since expanded to Latin America, with versions in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, as well as Europe, starting with a 2015 iteration in Berlin.

Its arrival in Mumbai marks the first time the festival has been staged in Asia, after branching out from its American origins in the past decade.

Organisers said around 60,000 people were expected to attend over the two days.

"The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East," founder Farrell said last year while announcing the dates for India.

“Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace and education, utilising the universal languages of music and art to find common ground.”

— Additional reporting by AFP