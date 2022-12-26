Jackson Wang Dubai concert is cancelled

Jackson Wang's Dubai concert has been cancelled.

Citing "logistical issues", the event's promoter Top Entertainment announced the February 4 show at Coca-Cola Arena would not go ahead, and all purchased tickets would be refunded.

“Due to logistical issues, the Jackson Wang performance at Dubai Coca-Cola Arena on Feb 4 has unfortunately been cancelled,” Top Entertainment posted on Instagram.

“All tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Kindly note refunds can take up to 21 days, so please wait before contacting your point of purchase.”

Wang has yet to comment on the Dubai event cancellation on his social media channels.

Despite the news, Wang's Magic Man world tour began successfully in November, with the Chinese K-pop singer playing packed arena shows in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Wang resumes the tour next year with shows in London on January 12 and Paris three days later.

While Wang is best known for being a member of K-pop boy band Got7, he also found success as a solo singer, becoming the highest-charting Chinese artist on the Billboard 200 with his first solo album Mirrors, which was released in 2019.

Wang is currently touring on the back of his second solo album Magic Man, which peaked at No 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 10-track album includes singles Blow, Cruel and the most recently released song, Blue.

Commenting on the album, Wang said: “Magic Man is the ultimate form of oneself, having gone through different peaks and valleys of life to arrive at the most authentic version. Everyone is able to become their own form of Magic Man. It’s not a mystery, everything is just magic.”

In addition to singing, Wang is also a record producer, fashion designer and music video director.

Scroll through images of K-Pop stars Rain and Heize performing in Dubai earlier this year below