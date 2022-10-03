K-pop stars Rain and Heize perform at free concert in Dubai

K-pop fans in the UAE were in for a treat as stars Rain and Heize took to the stage at The Agenda in Dubai Media City on Sunday.

The third Kite: K-pop in the Emirates concert, presented by the Korea Creative Content Agency and the Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE, was a free event that's open to all K-pop fans. The concert featured live performances, as well as virtual shows from musicians in South Korea.

Rain is one of the country’s biggest stars and often referred to as the first K-pop star. He played some of his biggest hits during the event.

He gained worldwide popularity with his third album, 2004’s It’s Raining. He’s twice been named as one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine and released his EP Pieces by Rain in 2021, which featured five tracks, including the collaborative single Why Don't We with Chungha.

Read More Pop star Jackson Wang is bringing his Magic Man world tour to Dubai

Heize, who also performed live, is a singer and rapper signed to Psy's record label and entertainment agency P Nation. She made her music debut with a 2014 eponymous EP that had six songs on it. In June, she released her second album Undo. She was nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Vocal Performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

During the concert, there were also XR video performances on a large screen from rock band YB, singer-songwriter 10cm, rapper Ph-1, duo Prudence, singer-songwriter SWJA and singer Car, the Garden.

The XR Metaverse performances used XR live tracking and 3D technology to create virtual stages — in this case with the acts in South Korea looking like they were performing in Dubai.