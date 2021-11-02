Expo 2020 Dubai K-Pop concert to celebrate the UAE's 50th with Highlight and Punch

Korean boy band Highlight and singer Punch will headline a K-Pop concert to mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 12. The artists will also be joined virtually by the seven-piece BTOB, girl group Laboum and rookie boys' band Luminous.

Called KITE or K-Pop in the Emirates, the event has been brought together by the Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

"We are finally performing in the UAE. It's also our first time meeting Highlight fans in the UAE. We are so happy and a bit nervous already. We hope this performance will create an opportunity to see each other more often. See you soon at the Expo 2020 Dubai," Highlight band said.

The four-member group, formerly known as Beast, made their debut in 2009 and are best known among their global fans with the songs Fiction and Mystery.

Sing Punch is best known for her original soundtracks on various K-drama series such as Everytime for Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Stay with Me for Goblin: The Lonely and Great God (2016).

"I have been working hard on my songs to show you a better performance when it’s time to meet the fans face to face," she said. "It's my second visit to Dubai since my first time two years ago, and I have a lot of good memories. I'm looking forward to this concert even more."

KITE will take place at Jubilee Park in Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, November 12 from 5pm. Attendance is free for everyone with tickets to Expo 2020. The exclusive virtual concert of BTOB, Laboum and Luminous will be replayed through the Korean Cultural Centre's YouTube channel for two weeks. The streaming will be available here from 8pm on the day.