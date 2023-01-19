Beyonce heard sound-checking on Palm Jumeirah before Dubai show on Saturday

Beyonce’s Dubai show this weekend may be invitation-only, but residents of Palm Jumeirah are being treated to a sneak preview of what’s to come.

On Wednesday evening, the global superstar could be overheard performing a sound check at Atlantis The Royal, where she is set to perform during its glitzy opening party on Saturday evening.

The performance, which will be watched by invited guests, VIPs and select media, will be the first time the artist has performed in four years.

Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023

In videos shared on social media, the singer can be heard practicing some of her most famous hits, including Drunk in Love and Crazy in Love.

The sound check happened a little after midnight, with residents also reporting hearing renditions of Halo, Naughty Girl and Freedom.

Beyonce is reportedly joined in Dubai by her husband, rapper Jay-Z, so fans are hoping he will make an appearance on stage during one of their popular duets.

The show comes ahead of her Renaissance world tour this summer, so fans are eagerly expecting the first glimpse of the superstar playing her new music live.

The opening weekend for Atlantis The Royal will also feature a DJ set from Swedish House Mafia.

Spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, countless hospitality venues and no fewer than 90 swimming pools, the resort’s opening has been anticipated for years.

There will be 17 restaurants at the resort, including the Middle East's first Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, from the famed British chef; Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan; and Ariana's Persian Kitchen by the Iranian-American celebrity TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy.