Beyonce to perform invite-only show at Dubai's Atlantis The Royal opening in January

Music megastar Beyonce is set to perform at the opening of Atlantis The Royal.

The Single Ladies singer has not played a full-length concert since 2018 but has reportedly been offered $24 million for the one-hour gig at the five-star hotel, reports The Sun newspaper.

Tickets for the show will be hard to come by as it is invite-only, with those select tickets already having been sent out.

The ultra-luxury waterfront hotel was supposed to have its grand reveal in November but this has been postponed until January 21.

Spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, countless hospitality venues and no less than 90 swimming pools, the resort’s opening has been anticipated for years. Operators have called the hotel the "new iconic landmark of Dubai".

Dining options include plenty of celebrity restaurants including the Middle East's first Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, from the famed British chef.

Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan and Ariana's Persian Kitchen by the Iranian-American celebrity TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy are also earmarked to open at Atlantis The Royal. In total, there will be 17 restaurants at the resort.

The sister hotel of Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm, the resort will also include a rooftop infinity pool on the 22nd floor that will be suspended 90 metres above ground level.

In October, it was announced the hotel had already begun taking reservations for March. Rooms in the opening month start at Dh4,066 for the first two weeks, going up to Dh4,545 from March 19. In April, rooms cost as much as Dh5,951 per night.

More information is available at www.atlantistheroyal.com

