What new songs will Beyonce perform in Dubai, her first live show since 2018?

Beyonce's show at Atlantis The Royal this weekend is almost as momentous as the opening of the exclusive resort itself.

The invite-only show, the pop star's first since 2018, also kicks off her preparation for a planned world tour beginning in the summer.

Beyonce confirmed the news in October through a presentation at the Wearable Art Gala in the US through a slide stating the Renaissance Tour will begin "in the summer of 2023" with "national and international destinations."

🚨 Beyoncé confirms at the Wearable Art Gala that a RENAISSANCE Tour is happening, kicking off in summer of 2023. pic.twitter.com/g6jXW2FWiG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

Considering the intense preparations going into each of her tours, painstakingly captured in the 2019 Netflix documentary Homecoming, chances are that work has already begun well in advance of the Dubai gig.

This would mean there is a fair chance she would use the gala event to perform songs from Renaissance for the first time.

As for the number of songs from the record that could receive the live treatment in her coming world tour, the magic number seems to be seven.

The last three solo world tours, stretching back to 2009's I Am... World Tour, has featured seven tracks from what was then her latest album.

With that said, here is our pick of seven tracks from Renaissance that could feature in both Dubai and beyond.

1. Break My Soul

The monster lead single could serve as an exuberant concert opener.

Built on the prominent sampling of Big Freedia's bounce track Explode (2014) and Robin S's pop-dance hit Show Me Love (1993), Beyonce hasn’t sounded this carefree since her days with Destiny’s Child.

The four-on-the-floor rhythm is laced with the throbbing keyboard lines of Show Me Love, while her vocals are confident and uncharacteristically unassuming.

2. Cuff It

The most accessible track on Renaissance, the funky guitar riffs could inspire some scintillating dance choreography on stage.

Backed by the soulful horns and Beyonce’s lustful vocals, Cuff It should have the crowd at their feet.

Beyonce would probably use the track’s key lyrics to ask the crowd: “Have you ever had fun like this?”

Cue the bedlam in response.

3. Virgo’s Groove

Beyonce's tours are high-octane affairs and feature strategically placed slower numbers segueing to the next part of the multi-act show.

In that regard, the blissful Virgo’s Groove is the ideal placeholder.

Carried by a luscious electronic groove, a live version would have Beyonce trading vocals with her backing singers.

The song should act as an ideal moment to catch our breath before the energy ramps up again.

4. Move

Beyonce concerts have no shortage of powerful feminist anthems and Move could fit in nicely into the mix.

A strident amalgam of hip-hop, dance and house music and recorded with Grace Jones and Tems, it is defined by a walloping chorus that declares: "Move out the way, I'm with my girls and we all need space / When the queen's come through, don't try like the rest say.”

Those at the show experiencing the trio performing the track live should consider themselves lucky.

5. Alien Superstar

A track to make use of the cutting-edge visual elements Beyonce incorporates into her shows.

Beginning with a disorienting avalanche of rapid-fire beats, the recorded version of a spoken word performance mixes electro-tinged crooning.

Dark and sleek, Alien Superstar should serve as a fine moment to savour Beyonce's artistry.

6. Heated

A surefire crowd favourite, fans on social media have been calling for this song to feature on Beyonce’s new tour as soon as Renaissance was released.

It's not hard to understand why, considering it's one of Renaissance's central songs.

Featuring percolating house music rhythms and ethereal synths, Heated is one of Beyonce's most personal tracks as it is an ode to her late uncle.

The only aspect that could make her think twice about this song is that its steady arrangements may not be dynamic enough to warrant the stage treatment.

Then again, Beyonce and her creative team will surely find a way to make it work.

7. Cozy

Cozy should also go down a treat live.

With lyrics being a pointed celebration of self-love and independence and a crowd more than ready to sing along, the song should mark one of the concert’s most powerful moments.

