Who are Babymonster, K-pop's newest girl band for 2023?

Sunday marks the start of a new year but also a new era for K-pop, as YG Entertainment, the record label and talent agency behind Blackpink, launches a girl group.

The South Korean entertainment company dropped teasers for the band, called Babymonster, on their new YouTube channel on New Year's Eve.

A silhouetted image of the band confirms there are seven members, although their identities remain a mystery — for now.

At midnight on Sunday, it released the first teaser, titled YG Next Movement, with clips of the new group rehearsing.

In the video, YG founder and general producer Yang Hyun-suk says in Korean, according to English subtitles: “You can think of them as a baby who has the YG genes.”

Members from the groups Winner, Blackpink and Akmu also shared testimonials of the band.

"All seven members suit each other well," said Lisa from Blackpink, one of South Korea's most famous exports. Fellow bandmate Jennie added: “I think they’re very good overall.”

Amku's Lee Chan-hyuk said: "They're the type of singers that's hard to find in Korea."

The fact the new group was being put together was revealed early last year, but YG has kept any details under wraps until now.

On South Korea's HotDogTV last summer, YG Foods chief executive Noh Hee-young said of the group that "they're no joke" and they're the equivalent of 10 of Blackpink's talented rapper Jennie.

YG Entertainment Inc. was established in 1996 and has grown to become one of South Korea's most famous entertainment companies. It now operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production outfit, and music publishing house.

Their most famous signing is Blackpink, who are due to perform in Abu Dhabi on January 28 after appearing in Riyadh as part of their Born Pink world tour.

The band, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, are one of the world’s biggest K-pop girl groups.

Blackpink made their debut in August 2016 with the single Square One. Since stepping on to the music scene, the band have had the honour of being the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No 13 with 2020's Ice Cream.

They also reached No 2 on the Billboard 200 with their smash hit debut The Album, which was released in the same year. It is also the highest-selling album by a Korean girl group and the first to sell more than one million copies.

After a hiatus, the band returned with their highly anticipated second album, Born Pink, in September.

The tracklist is made up of eight songs spanning various genres including pop, hip-hop, disco, rock and ballad.