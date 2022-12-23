Tom Jones to perform Dubai concert at Burj Al Arab

Tom Jones will perform at Dubai's Burj Al Arab next month.

The Welsh crooner, whose six-decade career has had him topping the charts alongside Elvis Presley, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, will perform at the exclusive hotel's Marina Garden on January 6.

The event will also include a red carpet reception and a four-course meal prepared by the hotel's acclaimed chefs, including from Al Muntaha, which earned a Michelin star this year for its exquisite French-Mediterranean cuisine.

While ticket prices are yet to be revealed, you can register your interest online on platinumlist.net.

Regarded as a British national treasure, Jones, 82, scored hits in the 1960s with anthems It's Not Unusual, Delilah and the James Bond movie theme Thunderball.

After a period of commercial decline, his career picked up again thanks to his 1999 duets album Reload, featuring guest turns from contemporary artists such as Stereophonics, Robbie Williams and Portishead.

Tom Jones performing on the opening night of the Dubai Jazz Festival at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Victor Besa / The National

Jones's coming show marks his return to the UAE after he headlined the opening night of the 2017 Dubai Jazz Festival.

He took to the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre stage with a nine-piece band and performed his hits, as well as covers of blues staples such as Burning Hell by John Lee Hooker.

Jones also used the occasion to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Melinda Trenchard, who died in 2016. He performed a touching rendition of Tomorrow Night, her "favourite" song from his 2015 album, Long Lost Suitcase.

Jones's latest album, 2021's Surrounded by Time, features covers of songs by Cat Stevens, Bob Dylan and the spiritual hymn Samson and Delilah.

