Kevin Hart to perform in Abu Dhabi in February

Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Abu Dhabi in February.

The popular American comic is set to bring his Reality Check Tour to Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on February 22.

Hart, who was named Yas Island's Chief Island Officer in a tourism campaign earlier this year, last performed in Abu Dhabi in 2016. As Chief Island Officer, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor promised that "big things are coming", and he seems to have delivered with a tour date on the island.

The Live Nation pre-sale tickets are available from noon on Thursday, and tickets go on general sale on Friday at noon. Sign up for the pre-sale at livenation.me.

Kevin Hart's Abu Dhabi tourism campaign

Hart's stint as Yas Island’s Chief Island Officer was announced in May.

In a teaser video released on social media, the Die Hart comic said he has been hired to “Hartify” the “world’s most entertaining island”.

“There goes Yas Island’s first Chief Island Officer in a white Ferrari thinking he’s a big deal,” the star’s voice can be heard saying, as he zips along the streets of Yas in the supercar. “Guess what, this is a big deal.

“The world’s most entertaining island hired me, Kevin Hart, to Hart-ify everything out here. We are going big on K-everything, because going big, that’s my middle name. Actually, it’s Darnell, but whatever.”

The video then shows Hart enjoying several of the destination’s attractions, including Warner Bros World, Yas Waterpark, Ferrari World, Clymb Abu Dhabi and Yas Links golf club.

Kevin Hart's Reality Check Tour is scheduled to take place on February 22 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. More information at livenation.me

