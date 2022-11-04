Liam Gallagher's postponed Abu Dhabi concert cancelled, fans offered full refund

Liam Gallagher's postponed Abu Dhabi concert has been cancelled and ticket holders have been told they will receive a refund. .

The former Oasis frontman was scheduled to perform on Yas Island on October 29. On October 27, it was announced the concert would be rescheduled as he was unable to make the performance owing to "health complications".

However, fans have now been notified that no future date has been arranged.

"Dear Club Social Ticket Holder, we regret to inform you that due to Liam Gallagher's persistent health condition, we are unable to confirm a new 2022 concert date," a message sent to ticket holders reads.

"Therefore, all Club Social Day 2 ticket holders will be refunded the full ticket amount within (21) days."

Gallagher's performance slot was taken by Example, known for hits such as Stay Awake, Kids Again and Kickstarts.

Example performing at Club Social Music Festival at the Yas Links in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The rest of the Yas Links festival went without a hitch.

British indie band Kaiser Chiefs performed on day one, with hits including I Predict a Riot, Everyday I Love You Less and Less and Ruby.

They were followed by a DJ set from electropop band Clean Bandit, who have topped charts with hits including Rockabye, Rather Be and Symphony, and have collaborated with Sean Paul, Jess Glynne and Anne Marie.

On the Saturday night, Example's set was preceded by DJ Pinkfish.

