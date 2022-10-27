Liam Gallagher cancels Abu Dhabi gig at Club Social citing 'health complications'

Liam Gallagher is no longer performing at Abu Dhabi beach festival Club Social.

Gallagher, best known as the lead vocalist for rockers Oasis, was the headline act on day two of the three-day festival, which begins on Friday on Yas Island. He was also due to headline the festival in 2020, but it was cancelled owing to the pandemic.

Organisers said the cancellation was due to "health complications" with the singer. They announced Example as his replacement, known for hits such as Stay Awake, Kids Again and Kickstarts.

Those who have purchased tickets for Gallagher’s show and weekend passes can still attend the rescheduled concert, but those who wish to receive a refund can contact the ticket booking agency.

The rest of the festival's schedule remains the same.

British indie band Kaiser Chiefs will start day one, playing hits including I Predict a Riot, Everyday I Love You Less and Less and Ruby.

They will be followed by a DJ set from electropop band Clean Bandit, who have topped charts with hits including Rockabye, Rather Be and Symphony, and have collaborated with Sean Paul, Jess Glynne and Anne Marie.

On Saturday, Example will take the stage at 10pm, his performance will be preceded by DJ Pinkfish.

On the final day of the festival, the UAE’s local talent will take to the stage to fight it out in the Battle of the Bands. The day will give a platform to the country’s emerging artists, and allow festivalgoers to discover new music.

Club Social is returning to Yas Links for the first time since 2019. The event is being organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, Miral and Live Nation.

“This edition of Club Social promises a new creative look with a feel-good vibe, where music lovers get to come together to enjoy the best in indie music, and legendary music performances with a mix of Brag-worthy experiences inclusive of games, food and drinks," said Omar Kawas, general manager of Brag, the company behind the festival.

"After a two-year hiatus, Club Social is coming back to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for an unmissable edition."

Day tickets for the festival start at Dh125, while a weekend pass for all three days is Dh435. Tickets and more information are available at clubsocial.ae.

