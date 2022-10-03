New festival Amplified bringing OneRepublic, Cas and Ministry of Sound Disco to Abu Dhabi

A new music festival is coming to Abu Dhabi.

Live Nation event Amplified is set to take place between November 11 and 13, with a line-up of headliners that includes OneRepublic, Ministry of Sound Disco and Cas.

US band OneRepublic are set to play on November 11, followed by Ministry of Sound Disco on November 12 and Cas on November 13.

Ministry of Sound Disco is a 15-piece funk and soul band, which plays live renditions of some of the most popular club and house hits, including Ain't Nobody by Chaka Khan, Music Sounds Better With You by Stardust, and One More Time by Daft Punk.

15-piece funk and soul band Ministry of Sound Disco will play in Abu Dhabi on November 12. Photo: Ministry of Sound

Cas is an alternative pop and YouTube phenomenon, known for their debut single Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby, which features in the The Handmaid’s Tale soundtrack.

OneRepublic are playing on November 11, the day before they are set to play in Dubai. The band announced a Dubai tour date on November 12 in June with the venue yet "to be announced". They are also playing in Israel on November 8 and in Riyadh on November 10.

OneRepublic are regular visitors to the region and last played at the Dubai Jazz Festival in 2020 and at the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner in 2019.

During their 2019 stint in the UAE, they made a pitstop at Ravi Restaurant. Frontman Ryan Tedder shared a photo outside the Satwa restaurant institution on Instagram, writing: "Anyone ever traveling to Dubai, worth the drive to old town, we always hit Ravi. It’s a 10. Get it. Food is good when u eat it."

As well as live music, Amplified also promises to offer several food and drink options, but is yet to announce specific brands catering the Yas Links event.

Single day general admission costs Dh149; single day golden circle costs Dh249 and a weekend golden circle pass costs Dh499.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at noon at Livenation.me

