Robbie Williams, Enrique Iglesias and more coming to Doha as part of World Cup Qatar 2022

The action will not be limited to the football pitch during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

Host city Doha is set to become the world's entertainment capital with more than 100 artists, from pop stars to EDM DJs, set to perform in the Qatari capital.

In addition to three major dance music events — the Arcadia, Aravia and Daydream festivals — Doha will also host the premiere of the stage show of much-loved Indian drama Monsoon Wedding, as well as a pop-up of the ritzy Amber Lounge.

The National rounds up 13 of the best events to look forward to.

1. Bollywood Music Festival: November 4 at Lusail Stadium

Music fans can get a taste of the state-of-the art venue before it hosts any World Cup matches.

Leading the line-up for this official World Cup event are popular Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan, in addition to Bollywood composer duo Salim-Sulaiman.

While the music performances kick off at 7pm, festivities begin from 4pm with DJ sets and stand-up comedy.

Doors open 4pm. Tickets from 100 Qatari riyals ($27); fifa.com

2. 'Monsoon Wedding the Musical': November 15 to 27 at Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre

'Monsoon Wedding the Musical' will channel the spirit of the hit 2001 film. Photo: Qatar Creates

A stage version of the hit 2001 Indian family drama Monsoon Wedding will have its premiere in Qatar.

In addition to having a new ensemble cast, the musical has been scored by Indian composer Vishal Bhardwaj, winner of a National Film Award for his soundtrack to the 1999 film Godmother.

Show starts 5pm. Tickets 200 Qatari riyals; qacreates.com

3. QetaiFan Beach Fest: November 19 to December 18 at Qetaifan Island North

The month-long event will feature more than 100 performances by singers and DJs, including French Montana and Cee Lo Green, in addition to being a fun outdoor space to swim, dine and watch all 64 World Cup matches on giant screens.

Check the event’s social media channels for artists announcements closer to the date.

Doors open 10am. Tickets from $85; q-tickets.com

4. Arcadia: November 19 to December 18, site near the Ras Bu Fontas metro station

The Spider, a pyro-technique feature, that is popular in music festivals, will be at Arcadia. Photo: Alchemy Project

The event is set to host up to 25,000 people daily, with top DJs, from Paul Van Dyk to Roger Sanchez, performing at what is being called Qatar's largest EDM festival.

In addition to the three main stages, Arcadia will be home to The Spider — a spectacular pyro technique feature that will breathe fire during performances.

Doors open at 10am. Tickets from $84; Tixbox.com

5. Black Eyed Peas: November 20 at Doha Golf Club

The Los Angeles-formed trio have been active since 1995 and are known for hits such as Where Is the Love?, Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling.

The group recently unveiled new single Simply the Best, a collaboration with Brazilian duo Anitta and El Alfa, in the lead up to upcoming new album Elevation.

Showtime is 10pm. Tickets start at $180; Tixbox.com

6. Aravia: November 21 to December 18, Al Wakrah

Egyptian superstar Amr Diab and EDM star David Guetta will perform at a new music festival organised by MDL Beast, the Saudi company behind the mega dance music festival Sandstorm.

Other acts announced include British RnB singer Jorja Smith, Dutch DJ Hardwell and rappers Tinie Tempah, Tyga and Rae Sremmurd. Arab artists performing include Egyptian hitmaker Mohamed Hamaki.

Doors open at 9pm. Day passes start at QAR 269 ($74); mdlbeast.com

7. Daydream Festival: November 22 to December 18 at Doha Golf Club

Dance music stars Armin Van Buuren and Tiesto will headline this EDM festival, alongside a dozen other artists.

Also on the bill are Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, Timmy Trumpet, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Nervo, Jonas Blue, Paul Van Dyk, Ferry Corsten and Nicky Romero.

Launched in Belgium in 2010, Daydream has expanded internationally with festivals taking place in the Netherlands, Mexico, China and Spain, before its first Doha event in 2019.

Doors open at 10am. Day passes from $104; Tixbox.com

8. Jason Derulo: November 22 at W Doha

US singer Jason Derulo perming in Poland last year. EPA

A regional favourite, the RnB star will return to Doha for a club gig.

Expect Derulo to sing and dance his way through hits Whatcha Say, Wiggle and Swalla.

Doors open at 10pm. Tickets from 500 Qatari riyals; tickets.virginmegastore.me

9. Amber Lounge: November 27 to December 18 at Le Royal Meridien Doha

Formula One'sexclusive after-party is making an appearance at the Qatar World Cup.

Running for three weeks, the lavish event will feature a number of DJ performances, including Basement Jaxx, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fatman Scoop and Le Twins.

Look out for celebrities and former football stars tipped to make an appearance at the club.

Doors open at 10pm. Tickets from $100; amber-lounge.com/qatar

10. Enrique Iglesias: December 4 at Doha Golf Club

With his backing band in tow, Iglesias’s shows are crowd-pleasers. His euphoric sets move easily between his English and Spanish hits.

The star is also known to invite the occasional fan on to the stage for a selfie, so if you are the lucky one chosen ensure your mobile phone is charged.

Show starts at 10pm. Tickets from 350 Qatari riyals; Tixbox.com

11. Post Malone: December 5 at Doha Golf Club

The hitmaker will round off his Gulf tour — which includes shows in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi — in Doha.

Expect new tracks to be played from his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and hits including Circles, Sunflower, Psycho and I Like You (A Happier Song).

“I can't wait to take to the stage and perform for my fans in the Middle East,” he said. “Together, we're going to enjoy a fantastic weekend.”

Ticket prices and information will be made available soon at Tixbox.com

12. Robbie Williams: December 8 at Doha Golf Club

After ringing in the new year with a rousing concert in Dubai, Williams will make his Qatar debut.

A charismatic performer, his set will include singalong favourites Let Me Entertain You, Feel and Angels.

Ticket prices and information will be made available soon at Tixbox.com

13. Maroon 5: December 13 at Doha Golf Club

Formed in 2002 from the ashes of their previous group, Kara's Flowers, Maroon 5 have been a mainstay in the charts.

Look forward to a hit-laden set featuring chart-toppers This Love, Harder to Breathe and Moves Like Jagger, showcasing a hotchpotch of influences ranging from disco and funk to rock.

Ticket prices and information will be made available soon at Tixbox.com

The 26 best concerts and events coming to Abu Dhabi, from Post Malone to Blackpink