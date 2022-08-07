Anne Heche 'stable' in hospital after fiery car crash

Actress Anne Heche is stable in hospital following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said.

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said.

Heche's speeding car came to a T-shaped junction and ran off the road and into the house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles shortly before 11am on Friday, Los Angeles police officer Tony Im said.

LAFD Alert-Knockdown - #MarVista Structure Fire 1766 S Walgrove Av MAP: https://t.co/dybqLgtWHm FS63; *Address Corrected*. Vehicle Struck/Entered Home Causing Fire. 59 Firefighters. 65 Minutes. One Critically Injured Person Rescued. DETAILS: https://t.co/la6XkrSs0g — LAFD (@LAFD) August 5, 2022

The car came to a stop inside the two-storey house and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse, Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Television news video showed a blue Mini Cooper Clubman, badly damaged and burnt, being towed out of the home, with a woman sitting up on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role.

READ MORE Beyonce soars to No 1 in the UK with 'Renaissance' and releases Madonna collaboration

In the late 1990s, she became one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. She co-starred with Johnny Depp in 1997's Donnie Brasco; with Tommy Lee Jones in 1997's Volcano; with Harrison Ford in 1998's Six Days, Seven Nights; with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in 1998's Return to Paradise, and with an ensemble cast in the original 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In a memoir released the following year, Call Me Crazy, Heche talked about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

She was married to camera operator Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. The two had a son together. She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series Men in Trees.

Heche has worked consistently in smaller films, on Broadway, and on TV shows in the past two decades. She recently had recurring roles on the network series Chicago PD and All Rise, and in 2020 was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

Better Together, the podcast hosted by Heche and Duffy Boylston, is described online as a celebration of friendship.