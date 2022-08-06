'Psycho' actress Anne Heche in critical condition following car crash

Actress Anne Heche is in hospital in a critical condition following a collision that left her vehicle "engulfed in flames".

The incident occurred on Friday in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, near Heche's home.

The actress, 53, known for films such as Donnie Brasco (1997), Psycho (1998) and Cedar Rapids (2011), was driving her blue Mini Cooper when she ran off the road and struck a two-storey home.

“The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital,” a Los Angeles Police Department representative told Deadline.

Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN that Heche was in critical condition.

Pictures and video footage obtained by TMZ showed Heche driving a blue Mini Cooper, which was later pictured severely damaged at the scene.

"Fifty nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure," the fire department said.

LAFD Alert-Knockdown - #MarVista Structure Fire 1766 S Walgrove Av MAP: https://t.co/dybqLgtWHm FS63; *Address Corrected*. Vehicle Struck/Entered Home Causing Fire. 59 Firefighters. 65 Minutes. One Critically Injured Person Rescued. DETAILS: https://t.co/la6XkrSs0g — LAFD (@LAFD) August 5, 2022

"One female adult was found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition."

The occupant of the home which Heche reportedly hit escaped without injury, the fire service said, adding that the building was left "uninhabitable".

According to TMZ, Heche initially suffered a minor accident at an apartment complex in Mar Vista, crashing into a wall in a parking area, but she drove away from the scene. The crash into the home occurred a short time later.

Heche famously starred in the remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic Psycho, which received mostly negative reviews. More recently, she was seen in the Peter Facinelli-directed psychological thriller The Vanished for Netflix, as well as the tornado thriller 13 Minutes.

She is set to appear next in Girl in Room 13, a human trafficking drama, as well as horror film Full Ride opposite Dermot Mulroney.

— Additional reporting by PA Wire

