Beyonce soars to No 1 in the UK with 'Renaissance' and releases Madonna collaboration

A day the after she earned her fourth UK No 1 album with Renaissance, Beyonce has released a collaboration with Madonna.

The song, a remix of Break My Soul, the lead single from Renaissance, samples Madonna's 1990 hit Vogue. Fittingly titled Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), the reworked track is available to buy directly from Beyonce's website for $1.29 (Dh4.74).

On Friday, Beyonce soared to the top of the UK albums chart, making Renaissance her fourth No 1 in the country as a solo artist, according to Official Charts. The feat follows previous chart toppers Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016).

Renaissance, her seventh album, was also last week's biggest-seller on vinyl and topped the charts in Australia, Ireland and France.

Beyonce has won fans over with her dance-heavy album. AFP

Scheduled to be released on July 27, the album was leaked in full two days earlier. The pop star addressed the unauthorised release later, thanking her fans for their loyalty in a statement on social media.

"So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank ya'll enough for your love and protection," she wrote.

"I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep."

An ode to dance and house music, the album has received widespread acclaim, with many praising it for its exuberant mood.

But the album has not been without controversy. Last week, the singer's representative said she will rerecord the song Heated to replace a derogatory term for disabled people, after its use was condemned as offensive by campaigners.

Co-written with rapper Drake, the dance track appears to use the slur colloquially to describe temporarily losing control or acting erratically. But disability campaigners noted that the word is derived from the term spastic diplegia.

Renaissance is the first instalment of a three-album project recorded during the pandemic.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," Beyonce wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long. This is a celebration for you."

Renaissance track list in full:

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Church Girl

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Move

Heated

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

America Has a Problem

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance

