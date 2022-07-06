'Desis out the door': Sanjeev Bhaskar leads celebrity reactions to UK Cabinet resignations

Actors Hugh Grant and Sanjeev Bhaskar, and comedian Nish Kumar, are among the celebrities to react to the news that Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak have resigned from their roles as health secretary and chancellor, respectively, piling more pressure on the Prime Minster, Boris Johnson, to step down.

The resignations came after Johnson was pushed to apologise for his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal. It emerged the Prime Minister “was aware of some allegations” made against Pincher when he appointed him as deputy chief whip in February.

"I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care," Javid announced on Tuesday. "It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure — in pictures

Expand Autoplay New sleaze allegations about a Conservative MP added to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's woes. AP

Meanwhile, Sunak said: “I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

"Health Secretary Sajid Javid sensationally resigns from Govt.. blaming Boris Johnson’s failure of leadership. Is this the tipping point for the Prime Minister?" broadcaster Piers Morgan posted on Twitter.

He followed his initial tweet with: "WOW!!! Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also resigned. Cabinet dominos falling... it’s over for Boris."

Morgan's former Good Morning Britain co-presenter Susanna Reid wrote: "Government is imploding."

She also retweeted Scottish Conservative politician Ruth Davidson's post, "Pleased to see @sajidjavid and @RishiSunak showing some backbone. This has gone on far too long."

Government is imploding. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) July 5, 2022

Comedian and UK panel show regular Nish Kumar tweeted: "Balancing out the fact that I can't stand Javid or Sunak with the fact that I love to see a rich white man brought down by Asians."

Ex-football player Gary Lineker concisely wrote: "The party’s over."

The party’s over. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 5, 2022

Bhaskar, known for television shows such as Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No 42, wrote: “Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned! Desis out the door! What was in their paranthas this morning?

"Seems like operation big dog or dead dog or whatever hasn’t really gone to plan. Unless this was the plan?”

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned! Desis out the door! What was in their paranthas this morning? Seems like operation big dog or dead dog or whatever hasn’t really gone to plan. Unless this was the plan? — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) July 5, 2022

Actor Hugh Grant, who played the role of the British prime minister in Love Actually, indirectly responded to the resignations by retweeting a post by satirical political character Count Binface, which shows the character stood beside Johnson during the 2019 general election.

The post was captioned, "Britain chose poorly."

Hounded actor Rufus Hound said he wished he "could feel more joy in this, but it just feels like the heads on a hydra".

"How ever many topple, new ones replace them and the monster continues its rampage."

I wish I could feel more joy in this, but it just feels like the heads on a hydra.



How ever many topple, new ones replace them and the monster continues its rampage. — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) July 5, 2022

It's a Sin actor Omari Douglas tweeted that it was "resignation o'clock", and then retweeted a post by Twitter user Stefan Bertin that reads, "You know Nadine Dorries will be there like Rose at the end of Titanic clinging on to one rotten doorframe."

Bertin referenced UK Secretary of State Dorries, who said on Tuesday that she was "behind Boris Johnson", describing him as "the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right".

Gimme Gimme Gimme actress Kathy Burke retweeted Sunak's letter of resignation with a gif of actor Darren Criss dancing in character as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace.

English television presenter Rylan Clark-Neal also used a popular culture gif to add his commentary to the political situation, choosing a shot of Mick and Pam Shipman from comedy Gavin and Stacey, which reads: "All the drama, Mick, I just love it."

Clark-Neal added: "God it’s all kicking off ain’t it #government".