Jennifer Lopez leads star-studded 2022 Tribeca Festival opening

The world premiere of Netflix's Halftime opened the 2022 Tribeca Festival, and a number of celebrities lined up to see it.

Among the famous faces was Jennifer Lopez, the subject of the new documentary, who wore a figure-hugging black velvet and sheer gown for opening night on Wednesday.

There wasn't a red carpet, but plenty of other stylish stars joined Lopez for the event, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, festival co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, and Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

Halftime charts Lopez's phenomenal rise to success, from the Bronx to the Super Bowl, with the title being a nod to the latter, a career highlight for the Puerto Rican-American pop star, but also implying she's nowhere near done with her career.

This is the 21st Tribeca Festival and "film" has been dropped from its name owing to such a diverse and wide-ranging programme that will take place over the next 10 days.

Documentary and TV show screenings, video game premieres and panel talks are on the schedule, although about 110 feature films from 40 countries, including 88 world premieres, will also be shown.

Highlights include Jerry & Marge Go Large, a comedy starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, and American Dreamer with Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

There's representation from the Middle East, including Beirut Dreams in Colour, a 28-minute film that tells an indelible story of repression and resistance, and Touchline by American-Palestinian writer-director Mohammed Saffouri. An American-Jordanian co-production, this Arabic-language project is the first from Jordan to play at Tribeca.

Stars such as Taylor Swift and Al Pacino are expected to talk about their films during the festival, with Pacino speaking ahead of the 50th anniversary screening of The Godfather.

