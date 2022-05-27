Remembering Ray Liotta: five of his most memorable film roles

Actor Ray Liotta died aged 67 in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting his new film. The news of his death has been a shock to the entertainment industry, in which the actor made a name for himself playing in tough guy roles. Liotta made his acting film debut in 1983's The Lonely Lady but has had more than 120 acting roles to his name. Here's a look back at his five most memorable film roles.

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Arguably Liotta’s most famous role was his portrayal of mobster-turned-FBI informant Henry Hill in the acclaimed Martin Scorsese gangster film. Goodfellas was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, although only won in the Best Supporting Actor category for Joe Pesci. Even though it might be hard to picture anyone else playing Hill, it was co-star Robert De Niro who recommended Liotta for the part after seeing his performance in Something Wild.

'Field of Dreams' (1989)

Another role that fans remember Liotta for was in the fantasy drama baseball film, Field of Dreams. He plays Shoeless Joe Jackson, who helps convinces Kevin Costner’s Ray Kinsella to build a baseball diamond in the middle of his Iowa cornfield. Costner said he was “devasted to hear the news” about Liotta’s death and shared a scene from the two of them in the film.

'Something Wild' (1986)

In the romance-comedy, Something Wild, Jeff Daniels plays a businessman named Charles Driggs who gets kidnapped by Melanie Griffith’s free-spirited character Lulu as they go on a wild journey together. However, it’s Liotta’s performance as Lulu’s ex-husband, Ray Sinclair, that steals the show. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture.

'Marriage Story' (2021)

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix divorce drama stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a married couple going through a divorce. Although he has a smaller role in it, Liotta plays Jay Marotta, a lawyer hired by Driver’s character. In one memorable scene, he warns that things are going to get ugly in court and then proves his point when he tears into his counterpart (played by Laura Dern, the lawyer hired by Johansson’s character).

'The Many Saints of Newark' (2021)

From left: Joey Coco Diaz, Ray Liotta and John Borras in 'The Many Saints of Newark'. Warner Bros Pictures via AP

The prequel film to hit show The Sopranos tells the tale of a young Tony Soprano in Newark, New Jersey in the 1960s and ‘70s. In it, Liotta plays twin brothers, Dickie and Sal Moltisanti, showing off his acting skills by playing two distinctly different characters. “Hollywood Dick” is loud and brash while Sal is the temperamental opposite: quietly intense. Liotta event lost a little weight and cut his hair in between playing the two parts.