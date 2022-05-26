Ray Liotta, star of 'Goodfellas', dies aged 67

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to US media.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting his new film, Dangerous Waters, Deadline reported on Thursday.

Liotta found fame playing Ray Sinclair in 1986 film Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He then played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams.

Liotta is best known for his portrayal of real-life mobster Henry Hill in Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese. He went on to star in Cop Land, Corrina Corrina, and Operation Dumbo Drop, to name a few.

“It’s nice that the movie still lives on in people’s minds,” Liotta told the Daily News of Goodfellas in 2020, the 30th anniversary of the mob classic. “It seems like it’s one that’s going to keep on going.”

Quote “Like you’d say to somebody: ‘You’re gonna like this guy, he’s all right. He’s a goodfella. He’s one of us.” Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas'

More recently, Liotta appeared as a divorce lawyer in the award-winning 2019 Netflix movie Marriage Story and the Sopranos prequel series Many Saints of Newark.

Due out next year is the Elizabeth Banks-directed film Cocaine Bear, inspired by the true story of an American black bear that ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine in 1985. Liotta's co-stars include Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Margo Martindale.

Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen and his fiancee Jacy Nittolo. There has not yet been any news on the cause of his death.

Agencies contributed to this report