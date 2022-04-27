IIFA Awards 2022: 'Sardar Udham' wins three technical accolades

The International Indian Film Academy has announced the winners in nine technical categories, before the gala night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on May 21.

The annual event, which honours the best Hindi films and movie talents of the previous year, is returning after a two-year, coronavirus-imposed hiatus.

Bollywood star Salman Khan will play host at the main awards night, along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

Performers include Ranveer Singh, who last month was named the brand ambassador for Yas Island, as well as actors Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

The event will begin with IIFA Rocks, a night dedicated to music, on May 20, hosted by actress Parineeti Chopra and director and producer Karan Johar.

Performers announced so far for the night include composer and singer Devi Sri Prasad, music whizz Tanishk Bagchi, and singers Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Punjabi pop star Guru Randhawa and rapper Honey Singh will also present their new collaboration, the single Designer.

Amazon's historical biopic, Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal, leads the winners' list in the technical awards, winning for Cinematography, Editing and Special Effects. The fantasy romance Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead, comes second with two awards, for Choreography (for the song Chaka Chak) and Background Score.

Below is the full list of technical award winners:

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay for Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Chandrashekhar Prajapati for Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects (Visuals): NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP for Sardar Udham

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for the song Chaka Chak (in the film Atrangi Re )

(in the film ) Best Background Score: AR Rahman for Atrangi Re

Best Screenplay: Sandeep Shrivastava for Shershaah

Best Dialogue: Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo for Thappad

Best Sound Design: Lochan Kanvinde for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Sound Mixing: Ajay Kumar PB and Manik Batra for 83

The full list of nominees for the IIFA Awards 2022 can be found here.

Tickets to the IIFA Awards are already selling out, with the venue's Upper Tier seats priced at Dh110 and Dh220 no longer available. Lower Tier tickets from Dh330 to Dh1,350 are still available at etihadarena.ae