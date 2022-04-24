Will Smith in India: actor seen in public for the first time since Oscars slap

Will Smith has been seen in public for the first time since the Oscars in March, when he stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock over a bad joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, India on Saturday. In images and videos shared on social media, Smith is smiling, taking selfies with, waving and chatting to a group of fans.

Mumbai paparazzi reported that Smith was staying at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu hotel. It has been speculated that he is in India to see spiritual leader Sadhguru.

Smith and his family previously met Sadhguru at his Los Angeles home in 2020.

Jada Pinkett Smith says details of her family's 'deep healing' will be shared

In the first episode of her show Red Table Talk, since the incident at the Oscars, Pinkett Smith has said her family have been focused on "deep healing".

The actress promised that "discoveries" made by the Smith family will be shared "when the time calls", in a message posted before the start of the episode.

It read: "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

"Until then ... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.

"Thanks for joining us, Jada."

In Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, discuss a wide variety of topics.

The incident at the Oscars resulted in widespread criticism of Smith who, moments after assaulting Rock, won the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

He subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was later banned from attending all academy events for the next 10 years.