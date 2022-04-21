Jada Pinkett Smith says details of her family's 'deep healing' will be shared

Jada Pinkett Smith has said her family have been focused on "deep healing" since her husband's altercation at the Oscars last month, in the first episode of her show, Red Table Talk, since the incident.

The actress promised that "discoveries" made by the Smith family will be shared "when the time calls", in a message posted at the top of the show.

It comes after the now infamous incident in which her husband, actor Will Smith, took to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith's short haircut.

A message that appeared ahead of the episode read: "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith hold hands during the Oscars event on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo

"Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.

"Thanks for joining us, Jada."

In Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris discuss a wide variety of topics.

Wednesday's episode featured singer Janelle Monae as the guest who shared her experiences of coming out, overcoming her fears of abandonment and how she healed from the traumatising effects of her father's drug addiction.

The hosts were also joined by Monae's mother.

The incident at the Oscars resulted in widespread criticism of Smith who, moments after assaulting Rock, won the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

He subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was later banned from attending all academy events for the next 10 years.