Oscars 2022: live updates on Hollywood's biggest night

The 94th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

General view of Oscar statue at the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Los Angeles. AP
The National
Mar 27, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The film industry's biggest night, the Oscars, returns to form after two years of scaled-back hostless events. This year, the Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and producers are making all the efforts to lift the TV event out of its ratings slump, which has only been compounded by the pandemic.

For the first time in 35 years, the Oscars will see three hosts, with Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes sharing the role. It will also be the first time hosting for all three women.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates on nominations, winners and red carpet fashion.

Updated: March 27, 2022, 10:25 AM
Oscars 2022Academy AwardsHollywood
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Oscars 2022: live updates on Hollywood's biggest night
An image that illustrates this article Sean Penn says he'll 'smelt' his Oscar if Zelenskyy doesn't speak at awards
An image that illustrates this article What films are nominated for Oscars this year?Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article What time is the Oscars 2022 and how can I watch it live?Story gallery icon