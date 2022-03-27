Oscars 2022: live updates on Hollywood's biggest night

The film industry's biggest night, the Oscars, returns to form after two years of scaled-back hostless events. This year, the Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and producers are making all the efforts to lift the TV event out of its ratings slump, which has only been compounded by the pandemic.

For the first time in 35 years, the Oscars will see three hosts, with Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes sharing the role. It will also be the first time hosting for all three women.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates on nominations, winners and red carpet fashion.