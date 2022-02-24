Google users can send their own Bat Signal to celebrate the release of 'The Batman'

Fans of Batman may notice something different about Google today. Anyone entering certain search terms related to the comic book legend will be able to enjoy a special interaction launched by the search engine in celebration of The Batman film's release.

Anyone typing Bruce Wayne, Gotham City, Bat-Signal or Caped Crusader into Google will be directed to what at first appears to be an ordinary search results page. However, to the right-hand side of the page, underneath the information box, there is an animated yellow light box featuring the Batman’s famous logo.

Once they click on the icon, the whole page suddenly becomes dark and stormy, before an animated Bat-Signal projects onto the screen. A silhouette of Batman himself then appears, as the Caped Crusader zips across.

The feature is promoting Matt Reeves's highly-anticipated The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The film, which has been delayed several times owing to the pandemic, is set for release in cinemas across the UAE on March 3.

Google is not the only one celebrating the film’s release. Expo 2020 Dubai visitors will be able to enjoy a new attraction over the next month — the Gotham City Pavilion.

Visitors will be tasked with saving Gotham City by solving a series of riddles, which will give them a shot at winning a prize from Batman’s private collection, with collectable posters, official movie merchandise and special-edition comics up for grabs.

With its exposed concrete walls, multi-monitor computer and chalk-drawing covered floor, the dimly-lit pavilion pays homage to the famous Batcave, complete with life-size Batman statues and indoor Bat-Signal projections.

See pictures from the Gotham City pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai below: