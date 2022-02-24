Google users can send their own Bat Signal to celebrate the release of 'The Batman'

The search engine has created a fun web feature to mark the film's release

Typing Bruce Wayne, Gotham City, Bat-Signal or Caped Crusader into Google will direct users to an animated yellow light box featuring the Batman’s famous logo. Picture: Google
Sophie Prideaux
Feb 24, 2022

Fans of Batman may notice something different about Google today. Anyone entering certain search terms related to the comic book legend will be able to enjoy a special interaction launched by the search engine in celebration of The Batman film's release.

Anyone typing Bruce Wayne, Gotham City, Bat-Signal or Caped Crusader into Google will be directed to what at first appears to be an ordinary search results page. However, to the right-hand side of the page, underneath the information box, there is an animated yellow light box featuring the Batman’s famous logo.

Once they click on the icon, the whole page suddenly becomes dark and stormy, before an animated Bat-Signal projects onto the screen. A silhouette of Batman himself then appears, as the Caped Crusader zips across.

Read more
'The Batman' London premiere: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz hit red carpet

The feature is promoting Matt Reeves's highly-anticipated The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The film, which has been delayed several times owing to the pandemic, is set for release in cinemas across the UAE on March 3.

Google is not the only one celebrating the film’s release. Expo 2020 Dubai visitors will be able to enjoy a new attraction over the next month — the Gotham City Pavilion.

Visitors will be tasked with saving Gotham City by solving a series of riddles, which will give them a shot at winning a prize from Batman’s private collection, with collectable posters, official movie merchandise and special-edition comics up for grabs.

With its exposed concrete walls, multi-monitor computer and chalk-drawing covered floor, the dimly-lit pavilion pays homage to the famous Batcave, complete with life-size Batman statues and indoor Bat-Signal projections.

See pictures from the Gotham City pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai below:

Image 1 of 9
The Gotham City pavilion has opened within the Opportunity District of Expo 2020 Dubai. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

The Gotham City pavilion has opened within the Opportunity District of Expo 2020 Dubai. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

Updated: February 24th 2022, 8:26 AM
FilmGoogle
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Google is surprising Batman fans who search for Bruce Wayne or Gotham City
An image that illustrates this article Priyanka on Rosie O'Donnell's 'someone Chopra' comment: 'Google my name'
An image that illustrates this article 'The Batman' London premiere: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz hit red carpet Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Jennifer Lawrence welcomes first child with husband Cooke Maroney