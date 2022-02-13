Jordan Peele delivers the unexpected in new 'Nope' trailer

Ever since he released his surprise hit "social thriller" and Oscar-winner Get Out in 2017, film enthusiasts have come to expect one thing from writer, director and actor Jordan Peele: the unexpected.

With the new trailer for Nope, which comes out on Super Bowl day, he's certainly delivered.

Although it's still difficult to know what exactly to expect from his latest film, which will be released on July 22.

The two-minute trailer begins with a rather upbeat vibe, but comes straight in with the racial and social commentary.

"Did you know that the very first assembly of photographs to create a motion picture was a two-second clip of a black man on a horse?" says the narrator, an old clip of a black man on a horse running in the background.

It goes on to introduce us to Haywood Ranch, the only black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood, but 40 seconds in and it all turns dark.

Stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Us), Keke Palmer (Hustle) and Steven Yeun (Minari) are all seemingly terrified by something in the sky. The horses are spooked, too.

We're then fed a bunch of seemingly disparate clips, of kites, a crab, several people and a CCTV camera looking upwards, a scary-looking cloud and a child being thrown into the sky.

"What's a bad miracle?" says Kaluuya (and Peele's caption on Twitter with the clip). "They got a word for that?"

Any more details about the plot and characters are being kept under wraps, but it's expected to be another eerie psychological horror-thriller with social commentary on race and society running throughout.

Daniel Kaluuya in a still from 'Nope'. Photo: Universal Pictures

It's written and directed by Peele, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his debut Get Out and received critical acclaim for 2019's Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.

More recently, he wrote the screenplay for the 2021 Candyman reboot.