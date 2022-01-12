Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: the full list of nominees announced

After a slight technical glitch, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for 2022 were announced on Wednesday afternoon over Instagram Live by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson.

Nominees in 13 categories spanning film and television were announced, and the winners will be revealed at a ceremony set to take place on Sunday, February 27.

Leading the nominees in the film categories are Belfast, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, House of Gucci and CODA, while in the television categories, there were several nods for Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Only Murderers in the Building, and Succession.

Although less high-profile than the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards are seen as more of an indicator of Oscars glory, since members represent a disproportionately large section of the roughly 8,000 voters for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Take a look at the full list of nominees below:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Jason Sudeikis stars in Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso'. Apple TV+ via AP

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Morning Show

Succession

Squid Game

Yellowjackets

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game