Sony delays release of Marvel film 'Morbius' until April as Omicron surges

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

Sony's movie studio is delaying the planned release of Marvel superhero movie Morbius until April 1 due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19, the studio has announced.

The release of the film, starring Jared Leto in the title role, has been postponed several times over the course of the pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was January 28.

For cinema operators, the delay is yet another setback as they continue to try to bounce back from extended closures during the pandemic.

Read More MCU 2022: all the Marvel films and shows expected in the new year

Chains including AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld had been celebrating blockbuster ticket sales for Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest, highly anticipated instalment in the Spider-Man universe that has scored a whopping 94 per cent critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While No Way Home is still playing in cinemas, operators have few other big titles on their schedule until spring.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant has raised new concerns over whether audiences will feel comfortable attending theatres.