Gotham Awards 2021: red carpet looks and the full list of winners

The Gotham Awards took place in New York City on Monday evening, celebrating the best of independent cinema and television over the past 12 months.

Stars including Dakota Johnson, Mark Ruffalo, Julianne Moore and Maggie Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet, as the awards returned for a second time this year. The 2020 ceremony took place in January, after being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix’s The Lost Daughter was the big winner on the night, taking the award for Best Feature, as well as two individual awards for director Gyllenhaal, for Breakthrough Director and Best Screenplay. The film’s star, Olivia Coleman, won Outstanding Lead Performance.

Coleman’s triumph was one of two tied wins in the award’s new gender-neutral acting categories. Frankie Faison also won Outstanding Lead Performance for The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, while in the Outstanding Performance in a New Series category, Thuso Mbedu won for The Underground Railroad alongside Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird.

The Breakthrough Performer award went to Emilia Jones for her role in Apple’s CODA, while co-star Troy Kotsur won Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Netflix’s most popular series ever made, Squid Game, won its first major US award, taking the gong for Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes).

FX on Hulu’s Reservation Dogs took the prize for Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes).

Here is the full list of winners for the Gotham Awards 2021:

Best Feature

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance (tie)

Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (Gravitas Ventures)

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Troy Kotsur in CODA (Apple)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Breakthrough Series (over 40 minutes)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Breakthrough Series (under 40 minutes)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Philly DA (Topic, Independent Lens, PBS)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series (tie)

Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Ethan Hawke in The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Best Documentary Feature

Flee (Neon)

Best International Feature

Drive My Car (Sideshow and Janus Films)

Best Screenplay

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in CODA (Apple)