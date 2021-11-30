Fashion Awards 2021: 39 of the best looks from the red carpet

The annual Fashion Awards took place in London on Monday evening, with many A-listers showing off their style prowess on the red carpet.

Stars including Kris Jenner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Demi Moore and Billy Porter flew in for the occasion, alongside several British stars and models.

Alexa Chung, Romeo Beckham, Dua Lipa and Lily Allen were in attendance, as well as Olympic dive champion Tom Daley and model David Gandy.

US actor Billy Porter, centre, arrives for the Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29, 2021. EPA

Moore dazzled in a festive strapless embellished gown by Fendi Couture, while Porter was characteristically dramatic, arriving with a troupe of dancers, dressed in a houndstooth creation from Richard Quinn.

US actress Gabrielle Union-Wade wowed in a dramatic lime green Valentino Haute Couture gown, and Chopra Jonas also went for an out-there look with a floral Richard Quinn jumpsuit, paired with a matching cape and boots.

The annual Fashion Awards celebrate the world's top designers and creatives. The awards, which were cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, returned on Monday.

Actor and DJ Idris Elba gave a heartfelt speech at the event to honour Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, who died this week at the age of 41 from a rare form of cancer. Abloh was also awarded the Leaders of Change award.

Other winners on the night included Kim Jones, who took home Designer of the Year, and Tommy Hilfiger, who received the Outstanding Achievement Award.