The fashion world pays tribute to Virgil Abloh: 'A once in a generation creative mind'

The world of fashion lost a great this week, following the death of Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh at the age of 41.

His death from a rare form of cancer was announced on Sunday by Louis Vuitton parent company LVMH, which described the designer as a “genius” and “visionary”.

The news has shocked and saddened the fashion world, with tributes pouring in from his peers, celebrity friends and fans around the globe.

Among those to pay tribute was Hailey Bieber, who had Abloh design the dress for her 2018 wedding.

“Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply,” the model wrote on Instagram. “I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me.

“He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil.”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who worked with Abloh many times throughout her career, said: “I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1.

“His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched – he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around and know the true supernova behind this man.

“I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever with us, forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room.

“You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honoured by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. ‘See you somewhere, soon’.”

Her sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid described him as the “most beautiful warrior soul”.

“I’m at a loss... He was someone to everyone,” she wrote on Instagram. “That was the magic power he held. He made every person he came across feel special in whatever way he possibly could. Even when the world felt sad, he brought laughter and colour and beauty.

“The way he made a positive impact on anything he touched, and always pushed for his culture. You broke boundaries and made everything your own … The way your brain worked was beyond anything, and the way you did every single thing in life for your family, friends and for the better.”

Kendall Jenner said: “If you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person I have ever known. He had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. His genuine smile would warm your heart.

“To battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him. We have lost a dear friend. No words do my feelings justice at this very moment, but what I can say is that I am absolutely heartbroken, for his family, his kids, his wife, and anyone who cared for him deeply.

“V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. We all need a little bit of Virgil in us. He leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg.”

Edward Enninful, editor of British Vogue, described Abloh as a “giant among men”.

“Virgil Abloh changed the fashion industry. Famously prolific, he always worked for a greater cause than his own illustrious career: to open the door to art and fashion for future generations, so that they – unlike himself – would grow up in a creative world with people to mirror themselves in,” Enninful wrote.

“Virgil believed that anything was possible for humankind, if only we could tear ourselves away from unconscious biases and norms and reassume the imagination we had as children. His achievements won’t just live on. They will continue to evolve, because we are only seeing the beginning of his impact on the creative industries and surrounding world.”

Model Kaia Gerber, who walked the runway for Off-White, also shared a tribute on Instagram.

“In a world where smiles are too rare, and kindness is even rarer, there was you. With your laughter and your light and your positivity. I would look to you when it felt like everything was spinning and somehow you always made it go quiet. You saw people, and through your art you gave them the courage to be themselves,” she wrote. “Thank you for everything you taught me. Taught us. You changed the world.”

Both David and Victoria Beckham also paid tribute to the designer, describing him as a “force of nature who changed an industry overnight” and a “true visionary”.

Singer Pharrell Williams said: “My heart is broken. Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You’re with the Master now, shine.”

K-pop group BTS also shared condolences, saying it was an “honour” to work with Abloh.

His designer peers also rushed to pay tribute to his impact on the industry.

British designer Stella McCartney described him as a “true talent”.

“It is with such a heavy heart that I send my deepest sympathy to Virgil’s family. His wife and babies, he worshipped you, his family at work and all that knew and loved him,” she wrote. “My time knowing you was brief, but you hit me hard with a bolt of deeply inspired impact, true talent and a desire to bring a better meaning to the world of fashion and design. You will be missed on so many levels. Rest in peace and fly high… you are and will always be a star with grace and beauty.”

Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, said: “The more I look for the right words to express my feelings in this moment, the more I have this memory of him, an amazingly talented young man, designer, father, artist, full of life and creativity, he changed the game of fashion with his disruptive humanity and curiosity, and I am sure that all of that will stay here with us.”

Marc Jacobs offered his “heartfelt condolences”, while Kim Jones described him as “one of the kindest people you could meet”.

Donatella Versace said: “Virgil, I am lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day.”

Diane Von Furstenberg described him as a “visionary soulful super star designer”.

“He led the way for so many … conveying strength, beauty and hope… so young, so sad… sending my deepest condolences to his family."