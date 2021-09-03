'Gone too soon': Bollywood celebrities react to Sidharth Shukla's death

Bollywood woke up to news of the death of celebrity and TV star Sidharth Shukla, 40. Indian media reported the actor died of a heart attack. The Indian Express reported that the actor was already dead when he arrived to Cooper hospital in Mumbai.

Shukla made his television debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. He was in Bigg Boss and hosted India's Got Talent.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday night in Mumbai, India. Getty Images

Bollywood celebrities have taken so social media to express their sadness. Actor Asim Riaz was also seen last night going to Shukla's house to pay his respects.

'I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother," Riaz tweeted.

💔

I m gonna meet you in heaven brother…

R I P sidharthshukla pic.twitter.com/myGwsPOxme — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 2, 2021

You shall be missed wrote legendary actor Salman Khan.

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Indian actress and singer Parineeti Chopra wrote: "Unable to process this... You were truly loved, by millions."

Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt was also deeply saddened by the news and expressed his condolences to his fans and family.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #SidharthShukla. My condolences to his family and his fans, all over. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3cZgdeuAlp — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 2, 2021

Indian actor Ajay Devgn also shared on his social platform the following: "Life and death are both baffling. But when someone as young as Sidharth Shukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad."

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

Indian actor Askhay Kumar also shared his tribute on Twitter, writing "I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon."

Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2021

Indian actress Kiara Advani wrote: "This is heartbreaking!"

Gosh this is Heartbreaking!!

May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021

Indian actress Rashami Desai wrote, "Sometimes life gets complicated but today was a reminder that there’s something bigger than all of us. Words don’t make sense anymore. My heart breaks as I type this - rest in peace."

Sometimes life gets complicated but today was a reminder that there’s something bigger than all of us. Words don’t make sense anymore. My heart breaks as I type this - rest in peace #SidharthShukla 💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Om shanti 🙏🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/UTuit7wBdz — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 2, 2021

Cricketer Suresh Raina wrote: "Hearing the demise of Sidharth Shukla is an absolute shock! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Hearing the demise of #SidharthShukla is an absolute shock! My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends, may his soul RIP.. Om Shanti🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 2, 2021

"Gone too soon," wrote Indian YouTuber and comedian Ashish Chanchlani. "Extremely shocking and heartbreaking."

Gone too soon

Extremely shocking and heartbreaking

What a personality he was

Life is really unpredictable

Om shanti #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/8dM5E7p8li — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) September 2, 2021

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

