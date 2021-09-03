'Gone too soon': Bollywood celebrities react to Sidharth Shukla's death

Bollywood woke up to news of the
death of celebrity and TV star Sidharth Shukla, 40. Indian media reported the actor died of a heart attack. The Indian Express reported that the actor was already dead when he arrived to Cooper hospital in Mumbai.
Shukla made his television debut in 2008 with
Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. He was in Bigg Boss and hosted India's Got Talent. Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday night in Mumbai, India. Getty Images
Bollywood celebrities have taken so social media to express their sadness. Actor Asim Riaz was also seen last night going to Shukla's house to pay his respects.
'I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother," Riaz tweeted.
You shall be missed wrote legendary actor Salman Khan.
Indian actress and singer Parineeti Chopra wrote: "Unable to process this... You were truly loved, by millions."
Indian actor Sanjay Dutt was also deeply saddened by the news and expressed his condolences to his fans and family.
Indian actor Ajay Devgn also shared on his social platform the following: "Life and death are both baffling. But when someone as young as Sidharth Shukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad."
Indian actor Askhay Kumar also shared his tribute on Twitter, writing "I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon."
Indian actress Kiara Advani wrote: "This is heartbreaking!"
Indian actress Rashami Desai wrote, "Sometimes life gets complicated but today was a reminder that there’s something bigger than all of us. Words don’t make sense anymore. My heart breaks as I type this - rest in peace."
Cricketer Suresh Raina wrote: "Hearing the demise of Sidharth Shukla is an absolute shock! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."
"Gone too soon," wrote Indian YouTuber and comedian Ashish Chanchlani. "Extremely shocking and heartbreaking."
Updated: September 3rd 2021, 7:30 AM
How to help
Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account.
Account name: Dar Al Ber Society
Account Number: 11 530 734
IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734
Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae
