Bollywood star and reality TV winner Sidharth Shukla dies aged 40

Indian actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla has died age 40 after being taken to a hospital in Mumbai.

He was best known as the star of the Indian drama series Balika Vadhu and the winner of the 13th season of hit reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2019.

Indian media reported he died of a heart attack and the BBC said he died before reaching the city’s Cooper Hospital, where a spokesman has not confirmed a cause of death.

READ MORE The curious story behind Lara Dutta's transformation

Shukla starred in a number of TV shows and films.

He made his TV debut in Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008 and in 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Fans loved him in Bigg Boss, based on the Big Brother show that has been syndicated around the world. He also won Khatron Ke Khiladi – a show based on the American series Fear Factor.

He also hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.

TV and film industry colleagues paid tributes to him online.

It is really really sad. Beyond words…#SiddharthShukla — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) September 2, 2021

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

“Another reminder of how fragile life is. Heartfelt condolences to SiddharthShukla‘s family and friends. Om Shanti,” Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote.

“I pay my Condolences to the family of actor #SiddharthShukla who died at the age of 40 due to heart attack. His demise is a great loss to the entertainment industry. Gone too soon.” said filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

He is survived by mother and two sisters.

The Indian Express reported an post-mortem examination would be carried out.