Scarlett Johansson's lawyer slams Disney's 'misogynistic attack' on the actress

Disney has filed a motion to make legal proceedings with the 'Black Widow' star private

Scarlett Johansson alleges that Disney's decision to release 'Black Widow' on streaming and in cinemas simultaneously cost her millions of dollars. AP

Farah Andrews
Aug 22, 2021

Scarlett Johansson's ongoing legal battle with Disney is showing no signs of fading, despite the Marvel parent company's latest attempt for the compensation lawsuit to be handled privately.

In July, Johansson sued Disney over its decision to release the superhero movie Black Widow on streaming at the same time as in cinemas.

She alleges that the breach of contract cost her millions of dollars.

Disney responded, saying": “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic."

On Friday, the entertainment studio filed a motion to make the legal proceedings private with a "confidential, binding arbitration in New York".

Johansson's lawyer has since criticised Disney for its "misogynistic attack" on the actress and its attempts to take legal proceedings behind closed doors.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in 2021's 'Black Widow'. Marvel Studios

"After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration. Why is Disney so afraid of litigating this case in public?" Johansson's lawyer John Berlinski says.

"Because it knows that Marvel’s promises to give Black Widow a typical theatrical release ‘like its other films’ had everything to do with guaranteeing that Disney wouldn’t cannibalise box office receipts in order to boost Disney+ subscriptions. Yet that is exactly what happened – and we look forward to presenting the overwhelming evidence that proves it."

Read more
Scarlett Johansson vs Disney: what the star's lawsuit could mean for future of streaming

Black Widow was originally due for a big-screen release in 2020, but was delayed several times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and was eventually released in August simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+.

Box office analysts have cited the film's streaming debut as a major factor in a lacklustre release, by Marvel standards, for a film that has grossed just over $150 million in domestic cinemas in three weeks.

“It's no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly on to Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company's stock price – and that it's hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so,” Berlinski told AFP in July.

“This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honour its contracts,” he said.

Last week, Johansson and husband Colin Jost announced the arrival of their baby boy named Cosmo.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost announced that they have welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo on August 18. AP

Jost took to Instagram to confirm the news on Wednesday, as the couple kept both the pregnancy and birth a closely guarded secret.

"OK, OK we had a baby," Jost wrote in the straight-to-the-point social media post. "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

He said: "Privacy would be greatly appreciated," and pointed all inquiries to "publicist" Michael Che, his SNL co-star. Che's Instagram bio now reads, "Cosmo’s publicist".

Jost's post was accompanied with the hashtags, "#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #weregoingtodisneyworld".

Johansson and Jost married in an "intimate ceremony" in October 2020, after getting engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. Johansson is also mother to daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 6, with ex-husband and French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Updated: August 22nd 2021, 8:08 AM
Three ways to limit your social media use

Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online.

1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration.

2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 

3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo

Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm

Transmission: eight-speed auto

Price: from Dh122,745

On sale: now

Company profile

Name: Tabby

Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020

Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Payments

Size: 40-50 employees

Stage: Series A

Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Three ways to boost your credit score

Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are:

1. Make sure you make your payments on time;

2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score;

3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home. 

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

I Care A Lot

Directed by: J Blakeson

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage

3/5 stars

