IIFA Awards tease return to Abu Dhabi after two years

One of Bollywood's biggest events is coming back to Abu Dhabi after two years.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, better known as the IIFAs, has teased its return to the capital in 2027, after moving to Jaipur last year for its 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The location and dates for this year's IIFA Awards have yet to be confirmed, however. Organisers previously said the event would return to Asia between August and September, with plans to pay tribute to late Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who died in November last year.

Further details, including nominations, hosts and performers, have yet to be revealed for 2026, while tickets are currently listed as “coming soon” on the IIFA website.

In a video posted to its social media channels on Monday, organisers announced that IIFA 2027 was “all set to take us back to a place we know and love”.

While the post does not explicitly name Abu Dhabi as the host city, the video features recognisable scenes of the UAE capital, from Yas Island to Louvre Abu Dhabi, signalling a return to the city that hosted the ceremony for three consecutive years, from 2022 to 2024.

A return would renew a relationship between IIFA and Abu Dhabi that began in 2022, when the awards moved to Yas Island.

The event returned in 2023 and again the following year, when the celebrations were expanded into a three-day festival at Etihad Arena. That ceremony brought together some of Indian cinema's biggest names, with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal hosting.

The weekend also included IIFA Utsavam, celebrating the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries, as well as IIFA Rocks, which focuses on music and fashion.

Before its Abu Dhabi run, the IIFA Awards traditionally moved to a different international destination each year. Since the inaugural ceremony in London in 2000, ceremonies have been staged in cities including Dubai, Bangkok, New York, Amsterdam, Madrid, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

Dubai hosted the awards in 2006, before Abu Dhabi became the event's longest-running recent home.