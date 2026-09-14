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Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIFA
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIFA

IIFA Awards tease return to Abu Dhabi after two years

Star-studded Bollywood celebration was held in the capital for three consecutive years, from 2022 to 2024

David Tusing

September 14, 2026

One of Bollywood's biggest events is coming back to Abu Dhabi after two years.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, better known as the IIFAs, has teased its return to the capital in 2027, after moving to Jaipur last year for its 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The location and dates for this year's IIFA Awards have yet to be confirmed, however. Organisers previously said the event would return to Asia between August and September, with plans to pay tribute to late Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who died in November last year.

Further details, including nominations, hosts and performers, have yet to be revealed for 2026, while tickets are currently listed as “coming soon” on the IIFA website.

In a video posted to its social media channels on Monday, organisers announced that IIFA 2027 was “all set to take us back to a place we know and love”.

While the post does not explicitly name Abu Dhabi as the host city, the video features recognisable scenes of the UAE capital, from Yas Island to Louvre Abu Dhabi, signalling a return to the city that hosted the ceremony for three consecutive years, from 2022 to 2024.

A return would renew a relationship between IIFA and Abu Dhabi that began in 2022, when the awards moved to Yas Island.

The event returned in 2023 and again the following year, when the celebrations were expanded into a three-day festival at Etihad Arena. That ceremony brought together some of Indian cinema's biggest names, with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal hosting.

The weekend also included IIFA Utsavam, celebrating the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries, as well as IIFA Rocks, which focuses on music and fashion.

Before its Abu Dhabi run, the IIFA Awards traditionally moved to a different international destination each year. Since the inaugural ceremony in London in 2000, ceremonies have been staged in cities including Dubai, Bangkok, New York, Amsterdam, Madrid, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

Dubai hosted the awards in 2006, before Abu Dhabi became the event's longest-running recent home.

  • Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan opens the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. All photos: IIFA
    Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan opens the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. All photos: IIFA
  • Khan co-hosted the event along with director Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal
    Khan co-hosted the event along with director Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal
  • Bollywood lyricists Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal won Best Lyrics for the film Animal at the IIFA Awards 2024.
    Bollywood lyricists Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal won Best Lyrics for the film Animal at the IIFA Awards 2024.
  • Shahid Kapoor performs
    Shahid Kapoor performs
  • Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on stage
    Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on stage
  • Karan Johar, centre, being honoured for completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry
    Karan Johar, centre, being honoured for completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry
  • Acclaimed actress Shabana Azmi with her Best Performances in a Supporting Role (female) award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
    Acclaimed actress Shabana Azmi with her Best Performances in a Supporting Role (female) award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
  • Anil Kapoor with his award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for the film Animal
    Anil Kapoor with his award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for the film Animal
  • Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi performs
    Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi performs
  • Bobby Deol with his IIFA award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for his role in Animal
    Bobby Deol with his IIFA award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for his role in Animal
  • Actress Kriti Sanon performed retro Bollywood hits
    Actress Kriti Sanon performed retro Bollywood hits
  • Alizeh Agnihotri with her IIFA Award for Debutant of the Year (female) for her role in Farrey
    Alizeh Agnihotri with her IIFA Award for Debutant of the Year (female) for her role in Farrey
  • Rani Mukerji with her IIFA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (female) for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
    Rani Mukerji with her IIFA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (female) for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
  • Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra with his Best Director award for 12th Fail
    Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra with his Best Director award for 12th Fail
  • Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal makes a grand entry for his performance
    Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal makes a grand entry for his performance
  • Veteran actor Rekha performs
    Veteran actor Rekha performs
Updated: September 14, 2026, 11:28 AM
IIFA Awards 2026BollywoodAbu Dhabi