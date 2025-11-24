Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra dies aged 89

Bollywood actor and former politician Dharmendra, whose career spanned more than six decades and more than 300 films, has died aged 89, Indian media reported on Monday.

News of Dharmendra's death spread like wildfire on November 11 after he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital a day earlier, prompting his wife, veteran actress Hema Malini to slam "irresponsible media".

While the family is yet to confirm news of his passing, film director and producer Karan Johar, who is close to them, posted an obituary on Monday calling it "the end of an era".

"Today there is a gaping hole in our industry, a space that can never be filled by anyone," he posted on Instagram. "The embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema, incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence, he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema.

"We love you kind sir. We will miss you so much. The heavens are blessed today. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you."

Indian media also shared photos of Malini and daughter Esha Deol as well as a number of Bollywood actors arriving at a Mumbai crematorium, dressed in white, the colour traditionally worn for mourning in Hindu funerals.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, actor Salman Khan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were among stars photographed at the Vile Parle Crematorium on Monday afternoon.

One of Indian cinema’s original superstars, Dharmendra was celebrated for his matinee-idol looks, humility and versatility. He became one of the most commercially successful actors of his time, starring in enduring blockbusters such as Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Chupke Chupke (1975) and Sholay (1975).

Dharmendra, right, with Amjad Khan in Sholay, considered one of the greatest Indian films of all time. Alamy

Born in Punjab on December 8, 1935, Dharmendra moved to Mumbai in the 1950s to pursue acting. He made his screen debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960), but it was Shola Aur Shabnam (1961) that brought him his first commercial success. A string of hits followed – from Anpadh (1962) and Bandini (1963) to Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), in which he played a rare antagonist. The 1966 drama Phool Aur Patthar, a major box-office hit, firmly established his star status.

The 1970s cemented Dharmendra’s legend, marking both his peak as a leading man and the beginning of his celebrated on-screen partnership with Hema Malini – a pairing that would eventually lead to marriage. Their relationship drew controversy at the time, as Dharmendra was already married with four children, but their chemistry proved irresistible to audiences. The couple appeared together in 31 films, including Jeevan Mrityu and Sharafat (both 1970) and Dost (1974). Their most well-known collaboration, Sholay (1975), remains one of India’s most beloved films, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri and Sanjeev Kumar.

Dharmendra, centre, along with his sons Sunny Deol, right, and Bobby Deol during his 89th birthday at his residence in Mumbai on December 8, 2024. AFP

Dharmendra continued acting throughout his life, often sharing the screen with his sons, actors Sunny and Bobby Deol, from his first marriage. Their 2011 comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana spawned two sequels. He also appeared in Tell Me O Khuda (2011), directed by Hema Malini and featuring their daughter Esha Deol. The couple’s younger daughter, Ahana Deol, also briefly pursued acting.

Outside films, Dharmendra served one term as a Member of Parliament representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, though he was often criticised for his limited attendance in Parliament, preferring to focus on his film career.

Dharmendra with his wife Hema Malini, right, and daughter, actress Esha Deol in 2011. AFP

He also founded Vijayta Films in 1983, a production house that launched several successful projects, and later appeared as a judge on India’s Got Talent in 2011.

When asked what sustained him after decades in the spotlight, Dharmendra told The Asian Age in 2016:

“I am a simple man with simple needs. What keeps me going is not fame, fortune or success but the love of the people.”

