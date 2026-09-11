Physical 100: Italy, Mayday and more ... six new shows and films worth streaming

Streaming this week runs the gamut from superheroes and Cold War espionage to reality TV, true crime and gruelling tests of physical endurance.

Among the month's biggest arrivals are Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh's action comedy Mayday on Apple TV and Netflix's latest international expansion of its hit Physical: 100 franchise, this time heading to Italy.

Meanwhile, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns for a fifth season, DC series Lanterns continues on OSN+ and journalist Ellison Barber takes a closer look at some of America's most talked-about criminal cases.

Here are six films and shows to stream this month.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, season five (Disney+)

Mayci Neeley, Miranda McWhorter, Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Draper and Mikayla Matthews pose for a photo in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, season 4. Disney Show caption: Mayci Neeley, Miranda McWhorter, Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Drap…

MomTok is back, although the friendships at the centre of the hit reality series appear more fractured than ever.

Season five picks up with Taylor Frankie Paul returning from The Bachelorette with unfinished business, while Whitney Leavitt heads to New York for her Broadway debut. Back in Utah, growing fame, secrets and public scrutiny put further pressure on the group of Mormon mothers and influencers whose personal lives have made them social media stars.

All five episodes arrive at once.

Physical 100: Italy (Netflix)

Physical 100: Italy is the latest spin-off of Netflix's hit South Korean reality show. Netflix Show caption: Physical 100: Italy is the latest spin-off of Netflix's hit …

Netflix's punishing physical competition heads to Italy for its latest international edition, bringing together 100 contestants from a wide range of sporting backgrounds to determine who has the ultimate physique.

Among the competitors are Olympic swimming champion Federica Pellegrini, former rugby international Mirco Bergamasco, Olympic diving champion Tania Cagnotto and gymnast Jury Chechi, as well as television personality Elisabetta Canalis.

As with the original South Korean series, contestants face increasingly difficult tests of strength, endurance, agility and strategy, with eliminations eventually reducing the field from 100 to one. The first three episodes arrive on September 11, followed by weekly releases until the finale on October 2.

Allegedly with Ellison Barber (Netflix)

Journalist Ellison Barber hosts Allegedly. Netflix Show caption: Journalist Ellison Barber hosts Allegedly. Netflix

For viewers who enjoy hot takes and viral discussions about true crime, Emmy-winning journalist Ellison Barber examines some of the genre's most talked-about cases in this weekly video podcast from NBC News Studios.

Much of the conversation taps into Netflix's own growing catalogue of true-crime documentaries, with Barber joined by journalists, experts, insiders and others connected to the cases to dissect evidence, challenge theories and offer different perspectives on stories viewers may have just watched unfold on the streaming service.

The most recently episode was centred on Death of a Pastor's Wife, Netflix's hugely popular documentary examining the 2024 death of Mica Miller in South Carolina and the questions surrounding her marriage to pastor John-Paul Miller. Other episodes have explored the Gabby Petito case and allegations involving luxury real-estate brokers the Alexander brothers.

Barber brings considerable experience to the discussions, having previously reported on high-profile cases including the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and Kyle Rittenhouse trial, as well as major breaking news and conflicts around the world.

Lanterns (OSN)

Aaron Pierre, left, and Kyle Chandler in Lanterns. HBO Show caption: Aaron Pierre, left, and Kyle Chandler in Lanterns. HBO

DC's Green Lantern mythology gets a decidedly earthbound makeover in Lanterns, which combines superhero storytelling with a murder mystery set in the American heartland.

Aaron Pierre plays new Green Lantern recruit John Stewart opposite Kyle Chandler as veteran Hal Jordan. The pair are drawn into an investigation after a fatal shooting raises suspicions of extraterrestrial involvement, gradually uncovering a much larger mystery.

Created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, the series also stars Kelly Macdonald, Poorna Jagannathan, Garret Dillahunt and Ulrich Thomsen. New episodes drop weekly with the finale set to air on October 4.

Mayday (Apple TV)

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Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh form an unlikely partnership in this Cold War action comedy from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Set in 1987, Reynolds plays hotshot US Navy pilot Troy “Assassin” Kelly, whose top-secret mission over Russian territory goes disastrously wrong, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines.

His unlikely lifeline is Nikolai Ustinov, an eccentric former KGB agent played by Branagh who has a fascination with American culture. What follows blends spy thriller, aerial action and buddy comedy as the two try to get Troy home without getting themselves killed.

Maria Bakalova, Marcin Dorocinski and David Morse also star.

A Beautiful Obsession (Prime Video)

A Beautiful Obsession documents Pep Guardiola's final two seasons at Manchester City. Prime Video Show caption: A Beautiful Obsession documents Pep Guardiola's final two se…

Pep Guardiola's final two seasons at Manchester City are documented with unusually intimate access in this four-part series directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.

The cameras follow Guardiola, his players and the club's hierarchy as one of the most successful periods in English football draws to a close and Manchester City begins to prepare for a new era.

Rather than simply celebrating Guardiola's achievements, the documentary offers dressing-room and boardroom access during a period of transition, capturing the intensity and relentless standards behind the manager's decade at the club.