Ted Lasso season four, episode one review: Does TV's nicest comedy still work?

When Ted Lasso had its premiere during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, it felt like exactly the kind of show we needed at the time: one that offered a generous dose of optimism, kindness and joy. Seasons two and three followed in 2021 and 2023.

Now, after a three-year hiatus, following what was believed to be the show's final episode, Jason Sudeikis and company are back. But can a series that became one of television's biggest success stories – only to end on a slightly underwhelming note – recapture the magic that made it such a phenomenon?

Following a time jump, we're reunited with Ted, still as relentlessly upbeat and eccentric as ever, now working at a grocery store in Kansas. His quiet new life is interrupted when Rebecca, Keeley and Higgins (played by Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift respectively) arrive with an unexpected proposal: return to London and coach AFC Richmond's newly formed women's team.

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The visit also allows for some amusing culture-clash moments as the British trio experiences Kansas City life (including an ongoing confusion over whether Kansas City is in Kansas or Missouri). However, beneath the jokes lies the episode's central question: should Ted once again leave behind the life he's built?

Meanwhile, after attending a women's football match, Keeley is inspired by what she sees and becomes determined to create something similar at Richmond, providing the catalyst for the team's next chapter.

On the surface, the episode still feels unmistakably like Ted Lasso. The warm humour, quick one-liners and familiar faces are all there. Even throwaway jokes still land with the same charm, while the chemistry between the returning cast is apparent.

Yet it also carries some of the issues that held back season three. It is important for us to understand Ted's new life in Kansas so that we can be reminded of what he would be sacrificing by returning to England. But much of the episode feels like set-up rather than storytelling. I found myself slightly bored at times.

But it is only the first episode and maybe my expectations are too high. There is momentum, but it never quite reaches the same emotional highs or carries the same sharp storytelling that made up the show's best episodes, leaving the season four premiere feeling somewhat flat.

From left, Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jason Sudeikis return for the newest season of Ted Lasso. Photo: Apple TV Show caption: From left, Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and …

There is, however, reason for optimism. Several key characters, including Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), have yet to make an appearance, suggesting the season is laying the groundwork before reuniting its core ensemble.

Perhaps that's also the challenge facing Ted Lasso. The third outing wasn't poor television, but it had the difficult task of following two really good seasons. With multiple Emmy wins already under its belt, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor and Supporting Actor, the series has already proved what it's capable of.

The move to AFC Richmond women's team also offers the series its biggest opportunity to evolve. Rather than revisiting familiar storylines with the men's squad, the series has the chance to introduce a fresh group of personalities and explore a different side of the club.

Ted Lasso season four episode one Director: Declan Lowney Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift Rating: 3.5/5

Much will depend on whether those new characters can become as memorable as the originals. The men's team produced several breakout stars, from Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) and his popular “football is life” mantra, to Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) and his thoughtful journey beyond the pitch.

Hopefully, the show's writers can invest in the women's squad with the same warmth, humour and emotional depth, and season four could establish an identity of its own rather than simply trying to recreate what came before.

For fans who have missed the show, this is undoubtedly a welcome return. While the Covid lockdown is long behind us, Ted Lasso's message of optimism and compassion still feels as relevant as ever today.