Ted Lasso season four: Release date, cast, trailer – and everything else you need to know

It's been more than three years since Ted Lasso graced our screens. Now, everyone's favourite relentlessly optimistic American football coach is set to return.

Although the Emmy-winning Apple TV series was seemingly intended to run for only three seasons, it was unexpectedly renewed for a fourth in March 2025. The official trailer was released on Tuesday, offering fans a first look at what's to come.

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Here's everything you need to know:

When is the first episode of Ted Lasso season four?

The first episode, titled Home, is to be released on August 5, with new episodes following every Wednesday.

How many episodes are there?

Like its predecessors, season four will consist of 10 episodes, with the finale set to be shown on October 7.

What is season four about?

Season four follows Lasso as he returns to AFC Richmond to coach the club's newly formed second division women's team. The Lady Greyhounds have limited resources and a tiny training ground, while they also face scepticism from Richmond fans who worry the team will drain funds from the men's side.

Who is in the cast?

Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Photo: Apple TV Info

Most of the main cast are returning, including Jason Sudeikis as Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Nick Mohammed as Nathan "Nate" Shelley, Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya and Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt.

With the story shifting to Richmond's women's team, the season will also star Tanya Reynolds, Faye Marsay, Abbie Hern, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey and Rex Hayes.

How did season three end?

In what was widely expected to be the final chapter of the show, season three ended with Lasso returning to Kansas to be closer to his son, Henry, after deciding his family needed to come first.

Before leaving, he guided Richmond to a second-place finish in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham return in the newest season of Ted Lasso. Photo: Apple TV Info

Welton chose not to sell the club despite an offer from her former husband Rupert Mannion and instead gave supporters a minority ownership stake. Kent was promoted to head coach, with Coach Beard staying on as his assistant after deciding against returning to the US with Ted.

Meanwhile, Shelley reconciled with Lasso and rejoined Richmond's coaching staff after leaving West Ham United, while Jones ended the season focusing on her career, leaving her future with Kent and Tartt unresolved.

The season finale also showed glimpses of where the characters ended up, including Lasso coaching Henry's youth football team in Kansas, bringing the series full circle.

Where can I watch it?

For fans in the UAE, Ted Lasso season four will stream exclusively on Apple TV, with all three previous seasons also available on the platform.