The biggest Indian films being released this summer, from Alpha to Toxic

Indian cinema is heading into one of its busiest seasons of the year, with a slate packed with franchise favourites, ambitious originals and star-led spectacles.

From Alia Bhatt's entry into Yash Raj Films' spy universe with Alpha and South Indian star Yash's long-awaited return in Toxic, to major releases from Malayalam and Punjabi cinema, audiences will have plenty to choose from over the coming months.

Here are the biggest Indian films releasing this summer.

Welcome to the Jungle (Hindi), June 26

Akshay Kumar, left, and Suniel Shetty in Welcome to the Jungle. Photo: Cape of Good Films Info

Choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan assembles a star-studded ensemble for this comedy, the third instalment in the hugely successful Welcome franchise. Akshay Kumar, who starred in the original 2007 film, leads an impressive cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.

The film follows a rag-tag movie crew that heads deep into the jungle to film what must become a guaranteed blockbuster. Unsurprisingly, things do not go according to plan. What follows is a series of increasingly chaotic mishaps, misunderstandings and larger-than-life encounters, delivering the slapstick humour and madcap energy that fans of the franchise have come to expect.

Alpha (Hindi), July 3

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After the Tiger and War franchises, Yash Raj Films expands its spy universe with Alpha, a globe-trotting action thriller headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film promises an origin story centred on two formidable operatives navigating a world of espionage, betrayal and high-stakes action.

The trailer shows Bobby Deol playing a ruthless mentor-turned-adversary who finds himself locked in a deadly confrontation with Bhatt's character, Sita, an assassin. The footage also teases the involvement of Anil Kapoor, whose character appears to have ties to the mysterious Alpha programme. While details about Sharvari's role remain largely under wraps, the trailer suggests she joins forces with Bhatt in a mission to stop Deol's character, Fateh, at any cost.

I, Nobody (Malayalam), July 9

In I, Nobody, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a family man who finds himself at the centre of a bank heist. Photo: Prithviraj Productions Info

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran headlines this mystery thriller from director Nissam Basheer, reuniting with Parvathy Thiruvothu after Koode in 2018. It follows Rajeevan, an ordinary family man who finds himself at the centre of a mysterious bank heist, leaving everyone questioning whether he is a victim caught in the wrong place at the wrong time – or the mastermind behind the operation.

Positioned as a stylish heist thriller with plenty of suspense, I, Nobody has already generated significant buzz among Malayalam cinema fans, with Parvathy describing the film as a “shocker” and posting a teaser that shows a side of her on-screen chemistry with Prithviraj that audiences have not seen before. The film also stars Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan and Vijayaraghavan.

Dhamaal 4 (Hindi), July 10

Dhamaal 4 has a massive returning and ensemble cast. Photo: Panorama Studios Info

Director Indra Kumar reunites the gang for another round of chaos for one of the most successful Bollywood comedy franchises. Returning favourites Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra are joined by an ensemble cast that includes Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Upendra Limaye.

It follows the Dhamaal crew as they embark on yet another madcap treasure hunt, only to find themselves facing eccentric rivals, wild animals, ghosts and a seemingly endless series of disasters. Packed with callbacks to earlier films, this promises a trademark mix of slapstick comedy, mayhem and increasingly ridiculous situations as the gang races towards hidden riches.

Dastaar (Punjabi), July 17

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The 1980s marked a watershed decade for Sikhs around the world. Set in Punjab and the UK between the 1980s and 2000s, this period drama from director Amar Hundal stars Punjabi actor Tarsem Jassar.

It follows a Sikh immigrant whose life is shattered by a brutal attack. Forced to confront loss and adversity, he embarks on a journey defined by courage, faith and the determination to uphold his identity and honour.

The title, which refers to the Sikh turban, points to the film's central themes of heritage, responsibility and resilience. Starring Geet Goraya, Aman Dhaliwal and Aashish Duggal alongside Jassar, Dastaar is inspired by true events and has been billed as a story of power, sacrifice and survival.

Batwara 1947 (Hindi), August 14

Sunny Deol leads a star-studded cast in Batwara 1947, which includes Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta. Photo: Aamir Khan Productions Info

National Award-winning director Rajkumar Santoshi returns with a historical drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. It boasts a star-studded cast led by Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

Set during the turbulent events surrounding India's independence in 1947, the film explores themes of resilience, sacrifice and humanity amid one of the most traumatic chapters in South Asian history. With music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Batwara 1947 is positioned as both an epic historical drama and a deeply personal story about survival and hope, and is scheduled for a worldwide release in time for India's Independence Day on August 15.

Khalifa (Malayalam), August 20

Prithviraj Sukumaran as Aamir Ali in Khalifa, a multigenerational epic. Photo: Saregama Films Info

It's a busy year for Prithviraj Sukumaran, who teams up with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for this action thriller billed as a tale of vengeance, legacy and power, directed by Vysakh. Sukumaran plays Aamir Ali, a formidable figure drawn into a violent conflict that stretches across generations. Mohanlal, meanwhile, plays a pivotal role as Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, the patriarch whose legacy looms large over the story.

The first glimpse of the film, also titled The Bloodline, teases a stylish world of gold smuggling, family rivalries and brutal revenge, with action sequences spanning locations including London and Dubai.

Promoted as Malayalam cinema's biggest action spectacles of the year, Khalifa promises slick visuals and large-scale set pieces and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release during the festival of Onam.

Toxic (Kannada), August 26

Yash plays gangster Raya in Toxic, which is set in Goa. Photo: KVN Productions Info

Kannada superstar Yash returns to the big screen with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, a sprawling gangster epic directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. Set in a bygone era in Goa, the film unfolds against the backdrop of a powerful drug cartel operating beneath the region's idyllic beaches and vibrant nightlife, with Yash playing the enigmatic gangster Raya.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The teaser promises a dark, stylish and violent crime saga, with lavish production values and a tone that marks a significant departure from conventional action entertainers.

With a rumoured budget of 8 billion rupees, it is one of the most expensive films ever made. Originally slated for release in April, the project has faced delays amid regional instability linked to the Iran war, but is currently on track to arrive in cinemas in August.

Release dates are subject to change. Check local cinema listings for the latest schedules