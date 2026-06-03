Desi Bling review: Gloriously shallow and impossible to look away from

Desi Bling, Netflix’s first Bling spin-off from Dubai Bling, is pitch-perfect reality television, at least on paper.

Like many shows built around putting clashing personalities in the same social orbit – Love Island, Celebrity Big Brother and The Bachelor among them – it arrives with all the familiar ingredients. There is the audience surrogate, the protagonist and someone the show seems determined to turn into the antagonist.

Cue the inevitable chaos and you have a series that works equally well as appointment viewing for reality-TV devotees or as second-screen entertainment while folding laundry or answering emails.

Beyond that, there is not much to dissect. Featuring some recognisable Dubai faces – including Danube founder Rizwan Sajan and his family, as well as television actor Karan Kundrra – the show also introduces viewers to figures they may not know, even if the businesses and brands attached to them sound familiar. Along the way, it offers occasional glimpses into the lives of Dubai’s wealthy Indian and Indian-origin elite.

While Desi Bling follows many of the same reality TV tropes as its predecessor, it is far less dull. Photo: Netflix / YouTube Info

Alizey Mirza and her sister Lailli, who work at Umm Suqeim-based Biolite Aesthetic Clinic founded by their mother, Mona, are among the more compelling personalities. Their interactions suggest a sharp understanding of the social circles they inhabit and how to navigate them without emerging too bruised.

Combined with occasional flashes of old-fashioned, Bollywood-style sexism from some of the men, there are moments when Desi Bling hints at a more revealing portrait of power, privilege and gender dynamics beneath the surface.

The series is not especially interested in exploring those ideas in depth, however. Instead, it commits fully to being a reality show about wealthy people navigating friendships, rivalries and social status. More often than not, that formula works.

The season’s standout episode centres on a lavish Bollywood-themed party that gradually falls apart. Minor grievances become major confrontations, loyalties shift and carefully maintained appearances begin to crack. It is exactly the kind of social train wreck reality television was built to capture.

The episode is engrossing because even though the stakes are not particularly high, everyone involved behaves as though they are. Desi Bling understands that glamour may draw viewers in, but meltdowns are what keep them watching.

It's something the show does better than its Dubai Bling counterpart, which is often dull in a way that its spin-off almost entirely avoids.

The sense of spectacle extends throughout the series. Bling alumnus Samir Mezher returns as director of photography, giving the show the glossy sheen viewers expect from the franchise. Even the soundtrack gets in on the joke, deploying songs with lyrics so perfectly matched to the on-screen drama that they often feel like an additional narrator.

There are still moments when something more interesting emerges. One storyline focuses on alleged infidelities that a wife appears to have accepted, a situation made more uncomfortable by the casual attitude some of the men adopt towards their own behaviour. The show rarely lingers on these contradictions, but their presence gives certain scenes more weight than the series perhaps intended.

Moments of Desi Bling hint at substance hiding beneath the surface, but it's never fully realised. Photo: Netflix / YouTube Info

Tejasswi Prakash, a relative newcomer to this social circle, functions as the audience surrogate. She is among the easiest cast members to relate to, largely because she appears almost as overwhelmed by her surroundings as viewers may be. There is also a socialite who fills a familiar reality-TV role: the designated antagonist, seemingly selected to keep tensions simmering whenever the drama threatens to cool.

Desi Bling Starring: Mirza twins, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Satish and Tabinda Sanpal, Rizwan Sajan

Executive producers: Mazen Laham, Marcel Dufour and Lama Samad

Rating: 3/5

These more revealing elements are scattered throughout a show that is ultimately content to focus on wealthy people forming cliques, questioning loyalties and turning small disagreements into major disputes. If that sounds superficial, it is. But Desi Bling is largely successful because it never pretends to be anything else.

The occasional glimpses of a richer, more complex story suggest there may be another, more probing version of Desi Bling hidden beneath the surface. Netflix has not made that show. Instead, it has delivered an unapologetically glossy reality series built on luxury, status and interpersonal drama.

When those ingredients collide, particularly in its strongest set pieces, the results are difficult to look away from. Desi Bling may not have much to say, but it knows exactly how to keep its viewers agape.

Desi Bling is available now on Netflix globally