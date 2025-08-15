Why do Pakistan and India celebrate Independence Day one day apart?

At midnight on August 14, 1947, the Indian Independence Act came into being, effectively ending 200 years of British colonialism and splitting the country into India and Pakistan.

“As from the fifteenth day of August, nineteen hundred and forty-seven, two independent Dominions shall be set up in India, to be known respectively as India and Pakistan,” the Act states.

But why does Pakistan celebrate its Independence Day on August 14, a day earlier than India?

According to historians, it was all down to the schedule of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last viceroy of British India. As India decided to hold celebrations at midnight on August 14, it would have been impossible for Lord Mountbatten to attend two events to hand over power on the same day.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was sworn in as the first governor general of the Muslim dominion of Pakistan in August 1947. Getty Images

A solution was found by advancing Mountbatten's visit to Karachi, the capital of Pakistan at the time, where, on August 14 he transferred power to Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly.

“Tomorrow the government of the new dominion of Pakistan will rest in your hands,” Lord Mountbatten said in his speech. “Tomorrow two new sovereign states will take their place in the Commonwealth. Not young nations, but the heirs to old and proud civilisations, fully independent states, whose leaders and statesmen, already known and respected throughout the world; whose poets and philosophers, scientists and warriors, have made their imperishable contribution to the service of mankind.”

The next day, in independent India, first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru made his famed Tryst with Destiny speech at the stroke of midnight above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi.

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru making his speech at midnight when the new self-governing dominion of India was formed. Getty Images

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially,” he said. “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

What happened on August 14, 1947?

Despite the historic moment of independence, the division of India in 1947, known as the Partition, was followed by widespread violence between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, as millions migrated between the newly created states largely based on their religion.

It's thought that about 10 million Muslims left India during this time, while a similar number of Hindus were displaced and came to India. Hundreds of thousands died in the ensuing violence.

The scars of the partition created great hostility and distrust between the two nations, some of which still exists today.

Celebrations in the UAE

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has organised several events to mark Independence Day. A cultural event called Amrit Kaal was held over the weekend at Glendale International School. The event featured essay writing, speech and drawing competition for students, as well as an exhibition depicting the history and facts about the Indian flag.

A blood donation drive was also organised on Sunday.

On Friday, on India's Independence Day, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi will also host a celebration, at 7.15am.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in the UAE organised what it called "the largest Pakistan Independence Day celebration in the world" on Sunday at Expo City Dubai.

More than 60,000 attendees pre-registered for the event called Jashn Azaadi Pakistan, the embassy said.

The day-long programme featured live performances by singers Sahir Ali Bagga, Natasha Baig and poet Yousuf Bashir Qureshi. Popular Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed also attended the celebrations.

A two-day celebration called Jashn-e-Pakistan is also planned for Saturday and Sunday. To be held at the Pakistan Association Dubai, the event will feature musical performances and poetry recitations.

