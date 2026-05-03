Hacks scene goes viral for subtle show of Palestinian support in latest episode

A brief moment in the latest season of Hacks has gone viral after viewers noticed a subtle but deliberate wardrobe choice.

In a kitchen scene, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) is shown making coffee while wearing a jersey from Lajee Celtic Club, a Palestinian football team in the Aida Refugee Camp near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

The shirt, which features the club’s branding and a Palestinian flag on the sleeve, quickly drew attention online. Fans praised the inclusion, with some describing it as meaningful representation in a mainstream series and noting the show’s reach as one of HBO’s most popular comedies.

While brief, the moment carries a wider context, both in terms of the club itself and Einbinder’s public stance. The actress has previously spoken in support of Palestinian causes, including during an Emmy Awards acceptance speech, where she ended her remarks with the phrase “Free Palestine”.

Speaking backstage at the Emmys, she said she felt a responsibility “as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel”, adding that her views were shaped by both personal belief and family connections.

She has also been among industry figures to sign an open letter supporting boycotts of institutions they say are complicit in the conflict, and has used public appearances to signal her position, including wearing a pin linked to Artists4Ceasefire.

What is the Lajee Celtic Club?

Lajee Celtic is a sports club and football academy based in the Aida Refugee Camp near Bethlehem. Established in 2019 as Aida Celtic, it was rebranded in 2024 to reflect its expansion beyond the camp and across the wider Bethlehem area.

The project is a collaboration between the Lajee Centre, a community-led cultural organisation in the camp and the Green Brigade, a supporters’ group of Scotland’s Celtic Football Club.

The club’s origins are tied to a 2016 campaign, as part of which Celtic fans raised more than £176,000 ($239,400) after being fined by Uefa for displaying Palestinian flags at a match.

Today, it focuses on providing young people in the camp with access to structured sport and training, while also supporting wider community initiatives.

Profits from merchandise and club activities are reinvested into education, youth development and social programmes at the Lajee Centre. Alongside its football academy, which trains players across several age groups, the club also runs a boxing programme and fitness initiatives for residents.