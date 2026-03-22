Where to watch this year’s Oscar-winning films in the UAE

You can still catch some of this year’s Oscar-winning films in the UAE, with several available on streaming platforms and digital rental services. If you’re staying in and looking for something worth watching, these award-winning titles are a good place to start.

Hamnet

Jessie Buckley as Agnes and Paul Mescal as Shakespeare in Hamnet. Photo: Banijay Group / RedBird IMI Info

Academy Award won: Best Actress

How to watch: At Cinema Akil

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, Hamnet follows Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, as she grapples with the loss of their young son. The story moves between their early marriage and the aftermath of grief, with the playwright largely seen through her perspective. The film stars Jessie Buckley as Agnes and Paul Mescal as Shakespeare.

Hamnet was produced by Neal Street Productions, part of All3Media, a RedBird IMI company. The National is owned by IMI.

Sinners

Michael B Jordan won Best Actor at the Oscars for his work in Sinners. Photo: Warner Bros Info

Academy Awards won: Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score

How to watch: OSN+

Michael B Jordan plays twin brothers returning to their hometown after years away, only to confront unresolved tension and a past that refuses to stay buried. As relationships fracture and loyalties are tested, the story takes a darker turn, introducing a supernatural vampire threat. Music runs through the film, shaping its mood and rhythm, while Tessa Thompson and LaKeith Stanfield appear in key supporting roles.

KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters follows a globally famous K-pop girl group who secretly double as demon hunters. Photo: Netflix Info

Academy Awards won: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song

How to watch: Netflix

This animated feature follows a globally famous K-pop girl group who secretly double as demon hunters, protecting fans from supernatural threats. The voice cast includes Ahn Hyo-seop, Arden Cho and May Hong, with the film blending concert-style spectacle with action and comedy.

F1

Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie (2025). Photo: Apple Studios Info

Awards won: Best Sound

How to watch: Apple TV+

Set in the world of Formula One racing, F1 stars Brad Pitt as a veteran driver making a comeback alongside a younger teammate played by Damson Idris. As the pair compete on and off the track, tension rises between experience and ambition. The film also features Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem, and was extensively filmed in Abu Dhabi, with genuine race environments adding to its realism.

One Battle After the Other

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (2025). Photo: Warner Bros Info

Awards won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Casting, Best Film Editing

How to watch: Rent on Apple TV

This Best Picture winner follows a group of individuals navigating the aftermath of a prolonged conflict, as shifting alliances and personal choices shape their futures. The film weaves storylines together, balancing large-scale events with intimate character arcs. The ensemble cast is led by Leonardo DiCaprio, alongside Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and Sean Penn, who won an Oscar for his role as corrupt officer Col Steven J Lockjaw.

Weapons

Julia Garner in Weapons (2025). Photo: Warner Bros Info

Awards won: Best Supporting Actress

How to watch: Rent on Apple TV

Horror film Weapons unfolds through a series of interconnected stories in a small community shaken by the sudden disappearance of several children. As parents, teachers and local authorities search for answers, the film gradually reveals how their lives overlap, building tension through shifting perspectives. An Oscar-winning performance by Amy Madigan helps anchor the film’s unsettling tone.