Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria actor, dies aged 53

Actor Eric Dane, best known for his role as Dr Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and for appearing in HBO’s Euphoria, has died, his family said on Thursday. He was 53.

In April, Dane revealed he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive and deadly disease that affects the nervous system.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement released by his representative. “He spent his final days surrounded by close friends, his devoted wife and his two daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”

In a statement shared at the time of his diagnosis, Dane said he was “grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter”. Following his diagnosis, the actor became an advocate of ALS awareness and research, with his family saying he was determined to help others facing the same illness.

“He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered,” the statement said. His family has requested privacy, it added.

Dane rose to international fame for his role on Grey’s Anatomy, which he appeared on from 2006 to 2012. His character, a charismatic plastic surgeon nicknamed “McSteamy” by fans, became one of the show’s most recognisable stars. Sloan was written out after being fatally injured in a plane crash at the end of the eighth season.

More recently, Dane appeared as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria. His film credits include Burlesque (2010) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

In a television interview in June, two months after announcing his diagnosis, Dane said he had lost the use of one arm and spoke about the progression of his symptoms. In one of his final public appearances, he was seen using an electric wheelchair at Los Angeles International Airport in November.