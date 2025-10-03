Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in K-drama that was partly filmed in Dubai

It’s been almost a decade since Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin last worked together.

In Uncontrollably Fond, the two South Korean stars play childhood sweethearts who are reunited years later under tragic circumstances. While the drama won praise for its emotional depth, the pair are back together for a different kind of story – one that is rooted in comedy and fantasy rather than tragedy.

Genie, Make a Wish is a Netflix romcom in which Bae plays Ka-young, a stoic woman who seems devoid of emotion, while Kim plays Iblis, a flamboyant genie Bae accidentally awakens after finding a lamp in the UAE desert.

The contrast between their past roles and this latest lighthearted pairing is not lost on the actors, who say revisiting their on-screen chemistry in such a drastically disparate setting has been both refreshing and exciting.

“I had so much fun because this is such a great story with very different characters,” Bae tells The National. “I love being able to work with him again and I'm looking forward to being able to show fans our different chemistry as well.”

Kim says he can hardly believe it’s been almost 10 years since the duo's last collaboration, but working together before made for a more positive experience this time around.

“I hadn't realised so much time had passed,” he says. “It actually felt like it was just two or three years that we worked on the previous drama series, but filming it already knowing your scene partner so well, I think, that is a huge advantage.”

Fans of the stars will be able to see the actors in a new light. Bae describes her character Ka-young as someone with antisocial personality disorder who may even be a sociopath.

The two actors last starred together in a K-drama almost a decade ago. Photo: Netflix

“I had to take away from any kinds of emotions or expressions I had. I tried to make sure, whether it was her facial expressions, her actions or the way she glances at you, that she had that characteristic of being completely uninterested in the other person,” she says.

Meanwhile, Kim, who portrays a genie who has lived for thousands of years, had to find the right mindset for his role.

“It started with imagining just how long he had lived and what that kind of life must have been like. And that even though he appears to be human, he is not,” says Kim. “So I tried to make sure his expressions, his actions and the rhythm of his movements felt different, quite awkward and a little odd.”

Much of the show's first episode takes place in Dubai, showcasing landmarks such as Museum of the Future, Madinat Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai. Filming in the UAE was a unique experience for the stars, and they have fond memories from their time in the emirate.

“We had many scenes that we initially shot in Dubai, scenes in the desert that were so memorable,” says Bae. “I remember the view in front of me being so surreal that I thought maybe a genie could actually exist in such a world.”

Bae Suzy says filming in the UAE desert was a surreal experience. Photo: Netflix

Bae was struck by how beautiful she found the desert landscape, but Kim found inspiration in a different way – by the city itself, and its mix of modern landmarks, cultural traditions and lively spirit.

“I loved being able to experience Dubai's beauty, newness and its overall energy. I think that energy we got from Dubai is intertwined into the series,” he says.

He also appreciated that UAE traditions, such as khushmak – the nose-to-nose greeting between men – are represented in the show.

“If you’ve seen up to episode two, you might have noticed the nose-to-nose greeting by the background actors. That was something we were able to learn and that felt very new. I love that it is not just a greeting, but also has a meaning of respect and is welcoming the other person as well.”

Genie, Make a Wish is now available to stream on Netflix

