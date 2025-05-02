(Left to right) Geraldine Viswanathan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. Photo: Marvel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus acted as 'on-set mom' to her Thunderbolts* co-stars: 'She makes sure we stay hydrated'

Seinfeld and Veep star tells The National about navigating the Marvel universe and avoiding too many laughs

William Mullally
May 02, 2025