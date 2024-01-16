Emmys winners list: Succession goes out on top while The Bear continues its ascent

The latest awards season has only just begun and already things have got very confusing. Yes, this is the 2023 Emmy Awards, just a week after the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. No, don't check your calendar, we are in fact in 2024, but this was delayed because of the actors' strike.
And yes, The Bear won for season two at the Globes a week ago and season one here. Stay with us!
As a piece of television itself, the Emmys once again came up lacking, with Anthony Anderson adequately playing the role of affable host who inserted himself into the sets and characters of television past, an idea that I feel other hosts have done about a dozen times before.
But as a representation of the best that television had to offer over the past year, (or in this case, more than a year and a half), the Emmys delivered the goods. Succession, in its final season, felt like it swept the night. Most of Succession's losses, in fact, were due to the fact that other nominees from the same show won instead.
And while 2020 may have been the year that crowned Jeremy Strong as one of the best actors of his generation, this was Kieran Culkin's night, as he not only won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, he also provided the show with several of its most memorable moments. Strong, meanwhile, was again a no-show. Curious.
The Bear and Beef dominated their respective categories, and in The Bear's case, this is probably not the last time this cast and crew will take the winner's stage this year, with season two eligible for the next ceremony.
There is, of course, one tragedy of the Emmys: With Succession taking its final bow in style, Better Call Saul did not, leaving it to go home empty-handed and never to return. Alas.
And we did get a historic moment, as Elton John picked up (by proxy) his Egot.
Without further ado, here's the full winners list for the 2023 Emmy Awards.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
WINNER: Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Writing for a Drama Series
Beau Willimon, Andor (One Way Out)
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Connor’s Wedding)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (Point and Shoot)
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (Saul Gone)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (The Prick)
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (Long, Long Time)
Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)
Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, Andor (Rix Road)
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (Long, Long Time)
WINNER: Mark Mylod, Succession (Connor’s Wedding)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (America Decides)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Living+)
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (The Prick)
Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Writing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry (wow)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (I Know Who Did It)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (So Long, Farewell)
WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear (System)
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (Ineffective Assistance)
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Tim Burton, Wednesday (Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe)
Bill Hader, Barry (wow)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (So Long, Farewell)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Four Minutes)
WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear (Review)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show (Don’t Touch My Hair)
Variety Special
WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Limited Series
WINNER: Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
WINNER: Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Writing for a Limited Series
WINNER: Lee Sung Jin, Beef (The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain)
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble (Me-Time)
Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm (Stung)
Eric Appel and “Weird Al” Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Directing for a Limited Series
Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Silenced)
Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Bad Meat)
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is in Trouble (Me-Time)
Jake Schreier, Beef (The Great Fabricator)
WINNER: Lee Sung Jin, Beef (Figures of Light)
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Reality Host
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Variety Scripted Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Talk Series
WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart