Emmys winners list: Succession goes out on top while The Bear continues its ascent

The latest awards season has only just begun and already things have got very confusing. Yes, this is the 2023 Emmy Awards, just a week after the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. No, don't check your calendar, we are in fact in 2024, but this was delayed because of the actors' strike.

And yes, The Bear won for season two at the Globes a week ago and season one here. Stay with us!

As a piece of television itself, the Emmys once again came up lacking, with Anthony Anderson adequately playing the role of affable host who inserted himself into the sets and characters of television past, an idea that I feel other hosts have done about a dozen times before.

But as a representation of the best that television had to offer over the past year, (or in this case, more than a year and a half), the Emmys delivered the goods. Succession, in its final season, felt like it swept the night. Most of Succession's losses, in fact, were due to the fact that other nominees from the same show won instead.

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession. AFP

And while 2020 may have been the year that crowned Jeremy Strong as one of the best actors of his generation, this was Kieran Culkin's night, as he not only won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, he also provided the show with several of its most memorable moments. Strong, meanwhile, was again a no-show. Curious.

The Bear and Beef dominated their respective categories, and in The Bear's case, this is probably not the last time this cast and crew will take the winner's stage this year, with season two eligible for the next ceremony.

Canadian chef and actor Matty Matheson and actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach accept the award for The Bear. AFP

There is, of course, one tragedy of the Emmys: With Succession taking its final bow in style, Better Call Saul did not, leaving it to go home empty-handed and never to return. Alas.

And we did get a historic moment, as Elton John picked up (by proxy) his Egot.

Without further ado, here's the full winners list for the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

WINNER: Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon, Andor (One Way Out)

WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Connor’s Wedding)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (Point and Shoot)

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (Saul Gone)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (The Prick)

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (Long, Long Time)

Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)

Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, Andor (Rix Road)

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (Long, Long Time)

WINNER: Mark Mylod, Succession (Connor’s Wedding)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (America Decides)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Living+)

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (The Prick)

Mike White, The White Lotus (Arrivederci)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

WINNER: The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry (wow)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (I Know Who Did It)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (So Long, Farewell)

WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear (System)

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (Ineffective Assistance)

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Tim Burton, Wednesday (Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe)

Bill Hader, Barry (wow)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (So Long, Farewell)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Four Minutes)

WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear (Review)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show (Don’t Touch My Hair)

Variety Special

WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Limited Series

WINNER: Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

WINNER: Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Writing for a Limited Series

WINNER: Lee Sung Jin, Beef (The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain)

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble (Me-Time)

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm (Stung)

Eric Appel and “Weird Al” Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Directing for a Limited Series

Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Silenced)

Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Bad Meat)

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is in Trouble (Me-Time)

Jake Schreier, Beef (The Great Fabricator)

WINNER: Lee Sung Jin, Beef (Figures of Light)

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Reality Host

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Variety Scripted Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart