Golden Globes winners list 2024: Succession and The Bear score big, Bradley Cooper loses

With the reign of the traditional Hollywood Foreign Press Association officially over, the new anonymous voting body has taken the reigns of the Golden Globes and, by almost all accounts, did a very credible job in handing out this year's honours.
While other awards programmes have left critical darlings such as Succession and Anatomy of a Fall empty-handed, the new Globes has proven to be able to bypass some of the most passionate campaigns for a trophy, such as Bradley Cooper in Maestro, and unafraid to buck tradition and deliver a truly historic moment, as they did with Lily Gladstone.
This isn't a completely new Globes, of course.
The best of the ceremony has been preserved, with a more casual vibe and a focus on coronating up and coming talent, such as The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, both of whom have gone from relative unknowns to top stars due to the strength of the FX series, which streams on Disney+ in the region.
And while the ceremony itself may have left many groaning and scratching their heads after Jo Koy's poorly received opening monologue, which led to an instantly viral Taylor Swift moment, the winners themselves were well received both online and in the room, as nearly every win was celebrated with genuine excitement from an audience of industry luminaries.
Without further ado, here are all the winners of the Golden Globes 2024.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
WINNER: Poor Things
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Animated
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
WINNER: Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothee Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Poor Things
WINNER: Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me
Dance the Night, Barbie
I’m Just Ken, Barbie
Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Movie
Road to Freedom, Rustin
WINNER: What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Fanning, The Great
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J Smith Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
WINNER: Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
WINNER: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer