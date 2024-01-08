Golden Globes winners list 2024: Succession and The Bear score big, Bradley Cooper loses

With the reign of the traditional Hollywood Foreign Press Association officially over, the new anonymous voting body has taken the reigns of the Golden Globes and, by almost all accounts, did a very credible job in handing out this year's honours.

While other awards programmes have left critical darlings such as Succession and Anatomy of a Fall empty-handed, the new Globes has proven to be able to bypass some of the most passionate campaigns for a trophy, such as Bradley Cooper in Maestro, and unafraid to buck tradition and deliver a truly historic moment, as they did with Lily Gladstone.

This isn't a completely new Globes, of course.

The best of the ceremony has been preserved, with a more casual vibe and a focus on coronating up and coming talent, such as The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, both of whom have gone from relative unknowns to top stars due to the strength of the FX series, which streams on Disney+ in the region.

And while the ceremony itself may have left many groaning and scratching their heads after Jo Koy's poorly received opening monologue, which led to an instantly viral Taylor Swift moment, the winners themselves were well received both online and in the room, as nearly every win was celebrated with genuine excitement from an audience of industry luminaries.

Without further ado, here are all the winners of the Golden Globes 2024.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas took the award for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama for Oppenheimer. Reuters

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

From left: Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef pose with the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for Poor Things. Reuters

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

WINNER: Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

French director Justine Triet with her award for Anatomy of a Fall. EPA

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Animated

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER: Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for Oppenheimer. Reuters

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone with her award for Killers of the Flower Moon. Reuters

Annette Bening, Nyad

WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti with his award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for The Holdovers. EPA

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Poor Things. Reuters

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr, winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Oppenheimer. Reuters

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Supporting Actress award for The Holdovers. Reuters

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Poor Things

WINNER: Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, winners of Best Original Song. Reuters

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me

Dance the Night, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Movie

Road to Freedom, Rustin

WINNER: What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The cast of The Bear arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Billboard after party. AP

Abbott Elementary

Barry

WINNER: The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong (centre) poses with the award for Best Television Series - Drama, with producers Kevin J Messick and Frank Rich. Reuters

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Kulkin, winner of the award to Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series for Succession. Reuters

Brian Cox, Succession

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Reuters

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach with the award for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy for The Bear. Reuters

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Fanning, The Great

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. AP

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

English actor Matthew Macfayden with the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television. AFP

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for The Crown. Reuters

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J Smith Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

From left, Steven Yeun, writer Lee Sung Jin and Ali Wong, winners of the Best Performances in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television and Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television award for Beef. AFP

All the Light We Cannot See

WINNER: Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

WINNER: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Where Was I

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer